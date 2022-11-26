ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois

By Kayla Shepperd
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.

The fire occurred around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Kessler Road.

Freeburg Fire Protection District Chief Hans Mueller said the victim’s neighbor, who was a firefighter, heard the sound of an explosion and went outside to see “flames showing through the outside of a window.”

Mueller said when the firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames coming out of the home. He said the fire was put out in less than half an hour.

They later found the victim’s body inside, lying in the back of the residence.

Mueller said he believed the cause of the fire was electrical, but it has not been confirmed. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation of the blaze.

Mueller said the 62-year-old lived alone and there were no smoke detectors inside the victim’s home.

He urged residents to have a working smoke detector or get one if they did not have one.

“It is very important to have. It can save your life,” Mueller said.

