Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

What Matt Rhule’s hire means for the future of Nebraska football

Matt Rhule came to Nebraska with a well-formulated plan. The established program builder has a track record of turning over teams through the course of a few years and understands the task ahead of him in Lincoln. If not, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts wouldn’t have hired him after a...
LINCOLN, NE
kiow.com

Moore helps Iowa defeat rival Nebraska in prep all-star game

Forest City’s two-time, first-team all-staters Kellen Moore strapped on the shoulder again at the prep level on Sunday in the annual River Battle Bowl. The Bowl, which pits preps from Nebraska and Iowa, was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Team Iowa beat Nebraska 10-7 in overtime with a game-winning field goal. Moore was named defensive MVP of the game, helping to hold Nebraska to one touchdown. Team Iowa has lost the past three meetings with Nebraska. This was the seventh time the game was played.
FOREST CITY, IA
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball loses second-straight match for first time this season

No. 9 Minnesota dominated No. 5 Nebraska from start to finish in the Huskers last regular season game of the 2022 season (22-25, 23-25, 22-25). Even with the loss, the Huskers finished as Big Ten runner-ups behind No. 5 Wisconsin. Pre-match, head coach John Cook continued the Husker tradition of...
LINCOLN, NE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Prep Leads Team to Undefeated Season, Could Win Heisman

Before JJ Kohl and Kadyn Proctor, there was Max Duggan. The four-star quarterback out of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country before deciding to play for Texas Christian University. Not only did he field offers from Iowa and Iowa State, but according to 247Sports, schools like Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and others came calling with scholarship offers.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: New Football Head Coach Matt Rhule Press Conference

After the firing of Scott Frost in September and much discussion from the media, the Huskers has finally named Matt Rhule as the head coach of Nebraska's football team. Rhule's first media appearance as Nebraska's head coach was at a press conference in the Hawks Championship Center on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
LINCOLN, NE

