Truck Crashes into Home on Mercer Ave. in New Brighton
(Photo taken by New Brighton resident Jamie Hickman. Used with permission) (New Brighton, Pa.) A Ford pick-up truck slammed into a home at the corner of 3rd Street and Mercer Ave. in the Oak Hill section of New Brighton around 1:30 AM early Monday morning. There is no word on what occurred that caused the truck to land into the living room of the home. The investigation is ongoing. We have reached out to the New Brighton Police Department to get more information but have not heard back as of 11 AM Monday morning. The resident of the home heard a noise while in bed and felt the house shake. She then came downstairs to discover the truck in her living room. No one in the house was injured.
City of Beaver Falls Fire Crews Respond to Electrical Fire
(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County 911 reported that The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building fire at 1311 8th Avenue at 6:23 PM Monday evening. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe reported Tuesday morning that two occupants escaped from...
2022 Beaver Falls Christmas Parade Puts Everyone in Holiday Spirit
(Story and photos by Frank Sparks and Daniel Campbell) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Saturday night was a perfect night for the 2022 Beaver Falls Lighted Christmas Parade. Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Eddy Crow anchored the broadcast for Beaver County Radio on Facebook and You Tube. People lined 7th...
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Steam Generator Fails Causing Flaring Safety System to Activate At Shell Cracker Plant
(Potter Twp., Pa.) Shell Polymers Monaca reported on their Facebook Page yesterday that they experienced an issue with the steam generator at the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Township that resulted in flaring in the site’s ground flare system. Flaring was expected to continue throughout last evening as equipment was returned back to normal operation. The company explained that the primary purpose of the flares is to enable a safe response to equipment malfunctions and the system is working as designed. Shell apologized for any inconveniences and said they are working diligently to minimize the duration of flaring. Shell went on to say that the safety of their workers, the community and environment are top priorities for the Cracker Plant.
Penn Hills Ambulance Driver Dies in Accident After Suffering Cardiac Event
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just before 11 PM Sunday night for a crash involving the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance. When crews arrived on the scene it was learned that the driver went into cardiac arrest and he was...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Who Shot Wife While Driving and Leaving Her on The Side of I-579
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Kevin Crew of Northview Heights. Crew is accused of shooting his wife in the leg while they were driving along I-579 in Pittsburgh after they got into an argument in their car. Crew allegedly pulled out a gun while his wife was driving and shot her, he then told her to keep driving. She pulled the car over and got out. Crew then got into the driver seat and left his wife on the off-ramp.
Brighton Twp. Police Officer Charged with Insurance Fraud and Making False Reports
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver, Pa.) A Brighton Township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report. 51-year-old Donald Sanders was arrested after investigators say that an investigation into him began in September. Police Chief Howard Blinn requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau after he was tipped off about the incident. The witness told police that they were traveling with Sanders’ son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22 when they struck a deer in West Virginia causing significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Sanders household.
