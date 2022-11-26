(Photo taken by New Brighton resident Jamie Hickman. Used with permission) (New Brighton, Pa.) A Ford pick-up truck slammed into a home at the corner of 3rd Street and Mercer Ave. in the Oak Hill section of New Brighton around 1:30 AM early Monday morning. There is no word on what occurred that caused the truck to land into the living room of the home. The investigation is ongoing. We have reached out to the New Brighton Police Department to get more information but have not heard back as of 11 AM Monday morning. The resident of the home heard a noise while in bed and felt the house shake. She then came downstairs to discover the truck in her living room. No one in the house was injured.

NEW BRIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO