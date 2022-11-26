Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk returns for 2022
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Decatur is bringing the holiday spirit with this year's Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk. The events will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Find music and carolers at Decatur Area Arts Council, Central Park, Giggles, Hickory Point Bank, Lincoln Theater,...
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
‘Hams for Heroes’, Illinois Pork Producers Association to donate holiday hams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season. In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need […]
WAND TV
Allerton Park GLOWS up for Holiday Showcase
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center's Holiday Showcase will kick off Friday, December 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Holiday Showcase begins in conjunction with the start of the Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show. Friday's showcase, presented by Sterling Wealth Management, will feature 26 vendors...
WAND TV
Community comes together to help Warrensburg family
WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A shooting shook this quiet community the night before Thanksgiving. "Warrensburg is a very small town you know. A very tight knit community. People know their neighbors; they know people in the neighborhood. Reach out and work with the school on a daily basis as this woman had done many times," said Kirk Riley, Village President.
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
Donation fund created following death of Warrensburg woman
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Warrensburg has set up a donation fund following the death of a 41-year-old woman last week. The Warrensburg Police were called to a home for a suspected domestic violence situation. A woman was found dead in her home and had “apparent gunshot trauma.” Macon County Coroner Michael Day […]
WAND TV
Church brings local nonprofits together for Giving Tuesday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Since 2015, local organizations and non-profits in Decatur have gathered at First United Methodist Church for Giving Tuesday. Jennifer Horton-Motter, the founder of the event, said she came up with the idea in the middle of the night while nursing her newborn. Horton-Motter saw negativity on social media and wanted people to take that energy and put it towards local organizations and non-profits making a difference.
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
chicagoconstructionnews.com
IDOT unveils new preferred design for MacArthur Blvd. upgrades in Springfield
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has unveiled an alternative preferred design for upgrades to a portion of the MacArthur Boulevard Corridor in Springfield. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The road was originally constructed in 1919 with a 20-foot width and was resurfaced with brick in 1932. At that time, it was known as West Grand and renamed MacArthur Boulevard during World War II. The road was widened to four lanes in 1961 and is in need of repair and upgrades to accommodate current traffic volumes and nonmotorized transportation.
WAND TV
Family reaches goal to bring service dog home
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It was an extra special Thanksgiving for the Merrit family. Two weeks ago, Jodi Merrit launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to get her daughter, Willow, a service dog. With support from family, friends, and people throughout central Illinois, the Merrit family welcomed Aspen, a Sheepdog Poodle mix, home.
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, …. Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, Peoria High girls roar against Manual. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies …. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies for at. Peoria County Auditor’s Office to remain funded as …. Peoria County...
WAND TV
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
25newsnow.com
Dance studio’s zoning dispute sparks uproar in Morton
MORTON (25 News Now) - A Morton dance studio has an ‘uneven’ future after a new, second location sparked zoning concerns. Center Stage Academy of Dance has operated for 20 years on Jefferson Avenue, which is zoned B-2 as a general business. The owner has opened a second location in September, just a few blocks away, also zoned as B-2.
1043theparty.com
Neoga Hometown Christmas
Saturday, November 26, 2022, is the Neoga Hometown Christmas. Sleigh rides will be offered, along with ice skating, kid’s crafts and activities, pictures with Santa and his reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies, live music, ice sculpting demonstrations, Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 and the lighted parade at 6:00.
Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department were hurt while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at the 1500 block of N. Main St., where responders found a two-story home with heavy fire in the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke coming […]
freedom929.com
TUESDAY NEWS BRIEF (11/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The U.S. Small Business Administration has begun releasing more financial aid to nationwide restaurants. Coming from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the $83 million of COVID-19 relief money will go to help small restaurants with under 20 locations. Officials with the Illinois Restaurant Association believe some of the funding should come to Illinois, although over 160 restaurants nationwide are eligible for the funding.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
