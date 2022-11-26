Read full article on original website
Related
I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed
Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH
The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
WCAX
Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in...
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
York Police K-9 Gunther Recovering After Getting Stabbed in Cornish Stand-Off
During a 10-hour stand-off in Cornish, K-9 Günther was stabbed twice. Günther is six years old and his handler is York Police Sergeant Jon Rogers. Sgt. Rogers was by his side. He told WGME 13,. My job at that point was trying to keep Gunther as safe as...
WPFO
Maine man dies after crashing into tree fleeing hit-and-run crash in Naples, police say
NAPLES (WGME) - An Otisfield man is dead after his car hit a tree in Naples. Police say he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Naples near Routes 302 and 35 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies...
WMUR.com
Pilot in critical condition after Haverhill gyrocopter crash
HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Vermont pilot crashed at a Haverhill airport Sunday afternoon, officials said. Haverhill police said Lynn Perry, 70, of Bradford, Vermont, was the only person aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration said an unregistered gyrocopter crashed at Dean Memorial Airport. Police responded at 12:21 p.m. when Good...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0