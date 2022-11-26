ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NH

I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed

Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
CORNISH, ME
Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH

The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
WESTFORD, MA
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day

Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Pilot in critical condition after Haverhill gyrocopter crash

HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Vermont pilot crashed at a Haverhill airport Sunday afternoon, officials said. Haverhill police said Lynn Perry, 70, of Bradford, Vermont, was the only person aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration said an unregistered gyrocopter crashed at Dean Memorial Airport. Police responded at 12:21 p.m. when Good...
HAVERHILL, NH
