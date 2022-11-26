Read full article on original website
Klieman winning games, winning over fans at No. 13 K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago. Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football's highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
Hugh Freeze asks Auburn fans for 'chance to earn your trust'
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze's checkered past in the Southeastern Conference means he'll have to win more than just games. He'll also have to win over Auburn fans. Freeze's return to the league more than five years after his scandal-plagued exit was greeted by considerable backlash on social media from wary fans. The former Mississippi and Liberty coach had to talk about his past during Tuesday's introductory news conference as much as his belief that Auburn can make a quick turnaround, urging fans to “please give me a chance to earn your trust.”
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Will Fans Show Up Wednesday When Cal Opens Pac-12 Hoops vs. USC?
The Bears are the first team from a major conference to start 0-7 in 40 years.
Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football. The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday...
