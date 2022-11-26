ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

Times-Bulletin

Trinity Friends Church to host Christmas Wonderland

VAN WERT — Trinity Friends Church is hosting Christmas Wonderland this Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to the public. Activities for all ages are planned. Enjoy a walk through trees decorated by local community members, games for kids, Christmas carols with the TFC Worship Team, free hot sandwiches, decorate a sugar cookie or take advantage of the full hot chocolate bar. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Shown are photos from last year’s Christmas Wonderland.
VAN WERT, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home

LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Toboggan Run opens for season with mild weather

(WANE) – It’s that time of year again when thrill-seekers can brave the cold and take on a family-friendly adventure in northeast Indiana. Pokagon State Park, located near Angola, features a Toboggan Run in the wintertime with about 90,000 riders every season, according to a release. The refrigerated ride takes you on a quarter-mile drop that lasts 20 to 30 seconds. The top recorded speed is 42 mph.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Arctic air returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances end by 4 a.m. Wednesday and much colder air filters into the region. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s near midnight to the upper 20s and lower 30s near daybreak Wednesday. Layer up, temperatures do not recover Wednesday, and it’s a windy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Allen County shelter: avoid pets as holiday gifts

LIMA — With gift-giving season quickly approaching, the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals & Humane Society of Allen County are warning against giving animals as presents. The shelter, a nonprofit that has both cats and dogs, has a no-adoption policy during the week of Christmas...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

