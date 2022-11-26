Read full article on original website
Trinity Friends Church to host Christmas Wonderland
VAN WERT — Trinity Friends Church is hosting Christmas Wonderland this Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to the public. Activities for all ages are planned. Enjoy a walk through trees decorated by local community members, games for kids, Christmas carols with the TFC Worship Team, free hot sandwiches, decorate a sugar cookie or take advantage of the full hot chocolate bar. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Shown are photos from last year’s Christmas Wonderland.
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
People learned the history of Christmas traditions from as early as the 18th century, as well as the history of Fort Wayne at the Christmas at the Fort event. Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history. People learned the history of Christmas traditions from as early as the...
Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
The 260HAIRBUS is bringing new vibes to Fort Wayne
For the better part of two years, Bethanie Morken has been converting a yellow school bus into a self-care paradise.
Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
Super Shot to host immunization clinic with free coats for eligible children Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Super Shot and partners will host a walk-in vaccine event on Wednesday. Children who receive vaccinations will get free winter coats while supplies last. Connie Heflin, Executive director of Super Shot, said, "We are thankful to be able to work with Indiana's insurance providers to...
Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States. The zoo shared on Facebook that the beloved Zuri was nearly 34 years old when she passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. Zoo officials say...
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
Toboggan Run opens for season with mild weather
(WANE) – It’s that time of year again when thrill-seekers can brave the cold and take on a family-friendly adventure in northeast Indiana. Pokagon State Park, located near Angola, features a Toboggan Run in the wintertime with about 90,000 riders every season, according to a release. The refrigerated ride takes you on a quarter-mile drop that lasts 20 to 30 seconds. The top recorded speed is 42 mph.
Arctic air returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances end by 4 a.m. Wednesday and much colder air filters into the region. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s near midnight to the upper 20s and lower 30s near daybreak Wednesday. Layer up, temperatures do not recover Wednesday, and it’s a windy...
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
Allen County shelter: avoid pets as holiday gifts
LIMA — With gift-giving season quickly approaching, the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals & Humane Society of Allen County are warning against giving animals as presents. The shelter, a nonprofit that has both cats and dogs, has a no-adoption policy during the week of Christmas...
Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
Famous Taco fans ask owner to open up southwest and he’s gonna keep trying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Put to the court of public opinion, Mexican restaurateur Martin Quintana believes people overwhelmingly want to see The Famous Taco open on West Jefferson Boulevard. The sign is up and the kitchen will be equipped as soon as he gets an OK from city planning authorities. That didn’t happen last […]
