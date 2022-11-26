ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Sung
3d ago

Not uncommon in Tennessee. Dickson county doesn't allow anyone in the court room that hasn't been charged with a crime. Phones are NOT allowed. They want to keep the corruption and unconstitutional acts a secret in order to maintain unjust power over the people.

Reply(1)
16
Will Burr
3d ago

Conspiring in private on how to defeat/stoo law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.Sounds like they need to be tried for conspiracy to commit treason against the Constitution of the United States!

Reply
7
Cyrus Blackmirror
3d ago

one way or another there were arresting reporters. there's no freedom of speech there

Reply(1)
11
