Quarterback Tyler Macon among Mizzou players planning to transfer
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three more players have informed the Missouri football staff they plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal: quarterback Tyler Macon, defensive end Travion Ford and cornerback D.J. Jackson. A team source confirmed each player met with the coaching staff Monday to say they plan to transfer. Jackson...
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect in shooting near Ashland identified as Fulton man
Authorities identify the man wanted for a shooting with injuries near Ashland. Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. A no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of S....
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
This story has been updated. BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at a Columbia residence earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Columbia father receives prison time for injuring infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of fracturing his infant daughter’s ribs is sentenced to prison. On Monday, Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, pleaded down to two different counts of child abuse and was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, a third child abuse charge was dismissed.
Two injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
THIRD UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
THIRD UPDATE: On Monday, November 28, 2022, Damien Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by...
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Wednesday night on Highway 52 just east of Hall Store Road. Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, drove his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander across the center of the highway and traveled off the left The post Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Holiday parade returns for first time since before pandemic
The Columbia Christmas Parade, a decades-old local tradition, made a triumphant return Sunday after a two-year hiatus, despite the cold and overcast weather. The parade was hosted by the Columbia Jaycees for 39 years before the organization closed its doors in 2017. There was no parade in 2018, and in 2019 it was organized by local community radio station KOPN before the COVID-19 pandemic caused another break.
