Read full article on original website
Related
Aquaintances speak about Aldrick Scott who's suspected of kidnapping Omaha woman
Investigators are still searching for 43-year-old Cari Allen who's been missing since Nov. 19. Douglas County has an arrest warrant out for suspect Aldrick Scott.
WOWT
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
WOWT
Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived at 51st and Ames streets, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to...
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
UPDATE: OPD arrests second 13-year-old for suspected murder
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; driver cited on suspicion of DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which occurred a little after 2:30 a.m. The 19-year-old driver was on Highway 77 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for marijuana suspect
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Nebraska City man suspected of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a weapons violation. Seth Barton, 44, was arrested after police and sheriff’s deputies searched a residence and camper on north Sixth Street...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Man on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies responded to a call at the 1700 block of 206th Street in Red Oak for an alleged assault. Following the investigation, Deputies transported 75-year-old Dennis Vanderhoof to the Montgomery County Jail for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense and booked in on no bond. The Red Oak Police Department assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Arrest warrant in connection to missing Omaha woman; search for suspect
Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed with 3 News Now that an arrest warrant has been issued for Aldrick Scott in connection to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen.
klkntv.com
70-year-old Nebraska inmate who brutally killed woman dies serving life sentence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, authorities said. Necdet Canbaz, 70, was serving a life sentence since July 9, 1999. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County. Court records...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
WOWT
Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time. Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree...
Glenwood man arrested for OWI and Child Endangerment
(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense and two counts of Child Endangerment following a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says officers were dispatched to an intoxicated driver call, located behind 104 Golfview Estates, at approximately 8:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a black 2015 GMC Sierra K1500. The driver, 42-year-old Simon Fletcher, was arrested. Two witnesses described the vehicle striking a large brick mailbox and a tree, reversing and then driving forward striking a light pole, going through the yard at 105 Golfview Estates and continuing north. The vehicle ran over landscaping, bushes and then struck 108 Golfview Estates. The brick front of the home was damaged, along with their trim and gutters. The vehicle curved around the structures, heading south and came to a stop behind 104 Golfview Estates. Two juveniles were in the vehicle during the incident.
News Channel Nebraska
Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died in Lincoln Sunday. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Necdet Canbaz, 70, died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Canbaz’s sentence started July 9, 1999. He was serving a life sentence on charges...
doniphanherald.com
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA — An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest last week to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
KETV.com
Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing woman, Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott in relation to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen. A criminal complaint charges 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint alleges Scott kidnapped Allen, 43, on Nov. 20. Allen...
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges filed after Highway 2 signs damaged
NEBRASKA CITY - Nicholas Baker, 37, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine after leaving the scene of an accident. A sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of erratic driving and damaged road signs on Highway 2 and says he found Baker stopped in Unadilla trying to remove a damaged panel from his vehicle.
KCJJ
Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault
A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
Comments / 2