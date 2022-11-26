ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

No. 23 Lady Vols dominate Colonels 105-71

KNOXVILLE — The No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball team had five players score in double figures in a runaway 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Rickea Jackson scored 15 points and Jordan Horston added 14 for the Lady Vols (4-4). Jillian Hollingshead and Tamari Key had 13 each and Karoline Striplin 10. Jackson and Horston both had five assists and joined Hollingshead with eight rebounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sevier newspaper wins national awards

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier's student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place "Story of the Year" in the Junior High/Middle School category.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy