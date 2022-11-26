Read full article on original website
Cal State San Marcos Begins CCAA Play with 78-64 Win at LA
LOS ANGELES – Overcoming a large first-half deficit, the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (1-4, 1-0 CCAA) started CCAA play with a 78-64 victory over Cal State LA (3-4, 0-1 CCAA) on Saturday afternoon at University Gym. TOP PERFORMERS. Greg Milton III – 22 points |...
Classical Academy High School Student Heads to Junior Olympics
Classical Academy High School (CAHS) senior Tom Weston has been named to the USA Fencing High School All-Academic 1st Team and the USA Fencing High School All-American 2nd Team reflecting his fencing status and academic achievement. Tom also holds USA Fencing’s second-highest national rank, and placed 15th out of 88 fencers at the October 2022 Men’s Epee competition at UCSD. Tom plans to compete at the Junior Olympics in Denver, Colorado in late February 2023. He is a member of the San Diego Fencing Center (SDFC) in Escondido.
Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions
Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
Irish/Scottish Duo Men of Worth Perform in Carlsbad
Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher met in 1986 at Des Regan’s Irish Pub in Burbank. This unlikely combination has led to 36 years of performing both traditional and contemporary Irish and Scottish folk music. The tremendous harmony and blend of their voices as well as a wide range of instrumentation styles was on display recently at Carlsbad’s Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Donnie and James took their name from an Archie Fisher song called “Men of Worth”. The evening performance was part of the San Diego Folk Heritage concert program offered in several San Diego County locations throughout the year.
Officers Arrest Man for Felony Warrant after Responding to a Report of a Disturbance
CARLSBAD, Calif. — On November 29, at 9:49 a.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department responded to the area of Avenida Encinas and Ponto Drive regarding a subject causing a disturbance. The subject walked away and refused to cooperate by entering the Batiquitos Lagoon and swimming away from officers.
Holiday Tree Lighting at Village Faire Sunday Dec 4th
The Rotary Club of Carlsbad’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is from 2:00 pm to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4th in the south parking lot of Carlsbad Village Faire shopping center at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at 2:15 p.m. in an antique fire...
City of Escondido Appoints Chief of Police
Escondido, CA – The City of Escondido has selected the next Chief of Police. Chief Ed Varso is returning to the role on December 27. Chief Varso will be focused on maintaining the department’s high standards of excellence in public safety and emergency services. City Manager Sean McGlynn...
Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! and Brightminds Market
The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista!. Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots!. Santa is always...
