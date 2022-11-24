Read full article on original website
A Woman on Reddit ‘Begged’ Not to Have to Wax Before Her Uncle’s Wedding & Reddit Had Her Back
Weddings are known to be a day for love and celebration, but they can also bring out the absolute worst in people. Take it from one woman on Reddit who refused to get rid of her body hair to attend her uncle’s wedding and her mom had a fit.
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
A 27-year-old learned how to build his tiny home by watching YouTube videos
Jacob Harrell took just four months and spent less than $6,000 to finish his dwelling despite lacking any construction experience.
Jalopnik
Reminder: 'Bullitt' Was and Still Is Bad
Every few years someone will try to tell me that the 1968 movie Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen and renowned for its chase sequence, is good. “Have you seen the car chase?,” they will say, and that is usually the only thing, because Bullitt, as a movie, is trash.
Upworthy
David Tennant continues hilarious family tradition, trolls son at comic con with witty placard
Fathers often have a fun and playful relationship with their sons. They often engage in pranks on each other and make playful jokes. David Tennant, the "Doctor Who" actor, has a time-honored tradition in his family of fathers trolling their sons. His father-in-law did this to him and he is now continuing it with his son Ty Tennant, who recently acted in HBO's "House of The Dragon."
Matt Rogers on Becoming Christmas Prince to Mariah Carey’s Queen and the ‘Bros’ vs. ‘Fire Island’ Discourse
Matt Rogers can’t quite believe the year he’s had. From his first regular TV role on Showtime’s I Love That for You to his scene-stealing work in the Hulu movie Fire Island, the Long Island-born comedian has seemingly been everywhere in 2022. And it all culminates this December with his big holiday special Have You Heard of Christmas?In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Rogers talks about how unofficial “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey inspired him to become a Christmas prince and why the tears streaming down his face at the end of the performance are very real. He...
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend
For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
hk-now.com
Find a Fur Baby: Welcome, Kira!
(November 26, 2022) —This is the newest addition to Almost Home. Kira is the best and sweetest little girl you could meet. All she would love to do is jump up onto your lap, give kisses, and snuggle. Kira is a four-month-old Cattle Dog mix and weighs nineteen pounds....
Inside Cary Grant’s Heartbreaking Childhood
Cary Grant’s was told his mother was dead, when she had really been institutionalized by his father.
Collider
It Sucks That 'The Children’s Hour's Take on Queerness Is Still Relevant 60 Years Later
Editor's note: The following contains references to suicide. The 1961 movie The Children’s Hour, an Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine vehicle from director William Wyler, explicitly tackles queerness and societal intolerance of it. In a happy twist, the film actually manages to handle this material not just non-embarrassingly, but even better than certain modern films attempting to make a big statement on bigotry against queer people.
tinyhousetalk.com
Van Conversion w/ Massive Closet & Murphy Bed
Jess & Shawn wanted to get into #vanlife to make it easier to chase their rock climbing dreams. It took a bit of convincing for Jess to see herself living in a van, but with the promise of a giant closet and lots of Pinterest inspiration, she got on board.
