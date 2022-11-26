Late surge pushes No. 1 Argyle past No. 4 Grapevine in regional semifinals
By Reed Smith For the Denton Record-Chronicle
SOUTHLAKE — The difference a week makes was clearly shown Friday night as Argyle defeated Grapevine 44-27, advancing to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal round.
Coming off a low-scoring 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider in last week’s area round, the Eagles' (13-0) offense bounced back in a big way. Junior quarterback John Gailey threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the contest to help lead the way.
Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance. Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
(KTEN) - Below is a list of our final three UIL football teams that remain in the playoffs. Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4) - 7 p.m. on Thursday at Denton’s C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Gunter (12-0) vs. Holliday (13-0) - 7 p.m. on Friday at The Star in Frisco.
After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
TCU is the first Big 12 team to go undefeated since 2009Photo byTCU Athletics. FORT WORTH, Texas- TCU defeated Iowa State 62-14 to secure a perfect season. The blowout victory put an exclamation mark on what has been a historic season for the undefeated Horned Frogs. Even without star Quentin Johnston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, TCU was able to dismantle Iowa State and punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship.
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
Matt Barrie dove into how the Heisman Trophy race is shaking out with Week 13 in the books. And in his mind, there’s 2 frontrunners: USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan. In USC’s 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, Williams was 18-of-22 passing for 232...
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) got down early and could never recover as the TCU Horned Frogs looked every part of their preseason ranking in a 79-66 win over the Hawks. I’ll keep this quick with takeaways. Iowa wasn’t ready for bullyball. TCU has an identity and they played...
DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving week/weekend and now it’s time to look at the weather for the last couple of days of November and ahead of the beginning of December. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a strong cold front...
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held on May 24-28, 2023 and will be the first of six major championships to be hosted at PGA’s new headquarters in Frisco in the next 12 years. In preparation for the four-day championship, the PGA of America is inviting talent from all backgrounds to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants.
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
Fork & Fire opened at McKinney's Hub 121 on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 opened on Nov. 28, according to a news release. The new restaurant at 7540 SH 121 is the second location of owner Jason Grahan’s Fork & Fire concept, with the first in Plano. The restaurant offers a fine-casual setting with a large patio overlooking Hub 121’s amphitheater and green space.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They clean up lawns and neighborhoods, but some City of Dallas leaders believe they are an environmental hazard. We're talking about gas powered lawn equipment – primarily leaf blowers – that could be banned by the city now that plans are underway to hire consultants who will evaluate the impact. The city has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that will include replacing thousands of its gas powered tools with those that operate on electricity and are quieter.But the city could also force residents to switch as well. Last year, a City of Dallas environmental committee...
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, whether it looks pretty or not, winning is winning so, shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys for the not-so-pretty win against the NY Giants on Thanksgiving Day and to a couple of Texans for some pretty wins from a popular lottery game. The Texas Lottery reports...
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
