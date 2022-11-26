ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Late surge pushes No. 1 Argyle past No. 4 Grapevine in regional semifinals

By Reed Smith For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Argyle's Landon Farris (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Eagles' playoff game against Grapevine at Dragon Stadium in Southlake on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Courtesy photo/Irwin Thompson, Dallas Morning News

SOUTHLAKE — The difference a week makes was clearly shown Friday night as Argyle defeated Grapevine 44-27, advancing to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal round.

Coming off a low-scoring 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider in last week’s area round, the Eagles' (13-0) offense bounced back in a big way. Junior quarterback John Gailey threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the contest to help lead the way.

Argyle High’s Landon Farris (20) completes a touchdown during the first half of a football game against Grapevine High School at Dragon Stadium in Southlake on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Courtesy photo/Irwin Thompson, Dallas Morning News
Argyle wide receiver Will Hodson (5) runs after making a catch during the Eagles' playoff game against Grapevine at Dragon Stadium in Southlake on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Courtesy photo/Irwin Thompson, Dallas Morning News

