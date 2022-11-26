Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Thoughts and Questions: UCF at Tulane
UCF has a huge matchup with Tulane for the AAC championship.
CBS Sports
WATCH: UCF WR makes one-handed TD catch to complete comeback vs. South Florida, clinch AAC title game berth
No. 22 UCF survived an upset attempt from rival South Florida in the War for I-4 with a miraculous one-handed touchdown with 20 seconds left to pull off a 46-39 victory. The come-from-behind victory earned UCF a trip to the AAC Championship Game. Facing third-and-8 at the USF 14-yard line,...
Talking QB Play: War on I-4 Victory
John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene performed well during the War on I-4.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero is all-in on Bol Bol hype train with Victor Wembanyama reference
The Orlando Magic may be in mired in a lengthy rebuild, but they’re as well positioned as any team for the future given their plethora of high-potential young prospects. Paolo Banchero remains the crown jewel of their rebuilding efforts, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs round out what should be a strong foundation for years to come. However, much to the surprise of many, one man has managed to carve out a solid role from the fringes: Bol Bol, a 7’2 center who has the skillset of a guard.
tampamagazines.com
The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich
Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41
Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Lodging
Spirides Hotel Finance Company Provides Financing for Dunedin, Florida, Hotel Development
TAMPA, Florida—Spirides Hotel Finance Company has provided, and the borrower has closed, $14 million in construction-to-permanent mortgage financing from a Midwest-headquartered bank to finance the development of a lodging facility in Dunedin, Florida, for players of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. Florida is well known for its multiple professional baseball Spring training facilities. After building in Dunedin its Player Development Complex training facility, the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club had been searching for nearby consolidated quality housing for their major and minor league players year round as they rotate through for training when Dunedin officials introduced Toronto Blue Jays officials to Doug Anderson, a Dunedin-based developer and general contractor, who orchestrated a deal between all parties.
tampamagazines.com
The Edition Hotel — Tampa’s First 5-Star Experience
Walk into the Tampa Edition and escape into a dream world of luxury and quality where everything is executed to the nines. The Big Guava just got a big upgrade, ushering in the Bay area’s first five-star hotel and residences in September. The collaborative concept from Ian Schrager and...
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
luxury-houses.net
This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast
2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Warren v. DeSantis trial begins Tuesday: What to expect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal battle between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to trial on Tuesday. A judge will ultimately decide whether DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights when he removed the state attorney from office for what he described as a "neglect of duty."
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
