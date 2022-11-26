The Orlando Magic may be in mired in a lengthy rebuild, but they’re as well positioned as any team for the future given their plethora of high-potential young prospects. Paolo Banchero remains the crown jewel of their rebuilding efforts, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs round out what should be a strong foundation for years to come. However, much to the surprise of many, one man has managed to carve out a solid role from the fringes: Bol Bol, a 7’2 center who has the skillset of a guard.

