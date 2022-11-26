ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realdawghuskies.com

Behind the Numbers: Historic Night for Washington’s Offense

The Washington Huskies reclaimed the Apple Cup in historic fashion. Washington QB Michael Penix led his squad to a season-high 703 yards of offense in the victory, including top two receivers, Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, who became the first pair of Husky pass catchers to go over 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Odunze finished his day with five catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW

If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty

Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

Need More Covid Test Kits?

As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon

SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy