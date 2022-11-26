'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington

Read full article on original website
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
KREM
WSU, UW fans brave the cold, look forward to a hard-fought 2022 Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's fair to say that Eastern Washington is Cougar territory. Ahead of Saturday night's Apple Cup matchup between WSU and the University of Washington, WSU fans are hoping their Cougs can remind Huskies that the Apple Cup belongs in Pullman. WSU fans are coming far and...
realdawghuskies.com
Behind the Numbers: Historic Night for Washington’s Offense
The Washington Huskies reclaimed the Apple Cup in historic fashion. Washington QB Michael Penix led his squad to a season-high 703 yards of offense in the victory, including top two receivers, Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, who became the first pair of Husky pass catchers to go over 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Odunze finished his day with five catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
Chronicle
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
shorelineareanews.com
Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty
Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon
SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
Thefts costing Seattle retailers as holiday shopping season begins
SEATTLE — At Queen Anne Dispatch, co-owner Sabrina Rinderle is working to bounce back after two bad weeks. A window and a door are boarded up at her business. "They tried to break the other door and the side window, but they weren't able to get in,” said Rinderle.
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
Seattle area’s first taste of winter snow could arrive next week as temperatures plunge
Forecasts call for heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, with light accumulations also possible in the Seattle area starting next Tuesday. Most of the area at the pass will be dry to start Saturday with a little bit of sun. High clouds move in pretty quickly ahead of a stronger weather system.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Deranged Passenger Salutes Hitler, Calls For Race War At Seattle Airport
A mentally challenged passenger screamed “heil Hitler” while holding a Nazi salute, then called for a race war before being arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Deranged Neo Nazi Arrested At American Airlines Gate At Seattle Airport. Ahead of his flight from Seattle (SEA) to Dallas – Fort Worth...
