NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return

Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
numberfire.com

Pat Connaughton (illness) questionable for Bucks on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Connaughton is still dealing with his non-COVID illness, and the team has once again listed him questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models project...
The Associated Press

Jerami Grant scores 44, Blazers beat Knicks 132-129 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night. Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant’s missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden. “He had a chance to get 50 in the Garden and he missed all of those free throws,” said Billups, whose Detroit teammate Richard Hamilton had 51 points in a triple-overtime loss to the Knicks in December 2006.
9&10 News

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is fifth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Pistons have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
Yardbarker

Key stat highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo's efficiency this season

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking great early in the season largely due to the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is averaging 31.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is one of six players in the NBA who is averaging more than 30 points per game. However, there is one stat that shows how Giannis’ efficiency makes his 30 points per game more impressive.
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum's 30 points help surging Celtics take down Kings

Foul-plagued Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and led a third-quarter surge Friday night that propelled the Boston Celtics to a 122-104 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. Jaylen Brown, also dealing with foul trouble, chipped in with 25 points for the Celtics, who won for an 11th time in their...
