NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night. Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant’s missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden. “He had a chance to get 50 in the Garden and he missed all of those free throws,” said Billups, whose Detroit teammate Richard Hamilton had 51 points in a triple-overtime loss to the Knicks in December 2006.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO