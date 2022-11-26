Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was supportive of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other
Things got heated toward the end of the 3rd quarter between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies, as Ja Morant and Naji Marshal talked trash to each other.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey
Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Davis continues to look like an All-NBA talent.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram’s exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
Ja Morant matches Marc Gasol for Grizzlies history in just four seasons
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got the job done Sunday in the Big Apple. With Morant playing at a high level, the Grizzlies managed to take down the New York Knicks on the road, 127-123. Morant came up big, stitching together a triple-double performance that put him a trip-dub...
Grizzlies And Knicks Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Knicks Lose Another Home Game, Immanuel Quickley vs. Memphis
The New York Knicks took a loss in more ways than one on Sunday night.
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
