Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey

Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

