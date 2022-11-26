Holiday shopping to benefit local charities! It’s a win-win shopping event! Marcie Taylor of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation of Shippensburg has organized the 13th annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show. The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Messiah UM Church (Fellowship Hall), 30 S. Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. This event allows local shoppers to enjoy holiday shopping while supporting local charities and non-profit organizations. A portion of all proceeds from the event will benefit charities/causes designated by the crafters and other participants involved. The last event raised over $1,000 for local charities.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO