FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terry Paul Grove obituary 1961~2022
Terry Paul Grove, 61, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1961 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Betty (Bryan) and Richard Grove. Graduated from Scotland School for Veterans Children in 1979. Terry was very athletic and spent many years playing different...
James “Jim” Wilson Wint obituary 1947~2022
James “Jim” Wilson Wint, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, in Chambersburg. He was born on August 14, 1947, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Bernard and Bolly Wint. Jim served in the United States Navy, Naval Intelligence, the CIA, and was a real...
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022
Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022
Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022
Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022
Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022
Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/26/22)
Craig “Erby” Erbacher, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Lorrane Erbacher. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; was a Freemason and a member of many clubs and organizations; and enjoyed riding motorcycles and had numerous friends and “brothers,” all whom he loved.
Donna “Jean” Widder obituary 1967~2022
Donna “Jean” Widder, age 55, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at her home, with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a 7 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Salisbury, NC on June 17, 1967, she was the daughter of Rev. John D....
Donald Lee “Don” Shetter 1939~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Shetter, Sr., 83, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Paul Edwin and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. Don was a member of the Greenvillage...
Edward W “Ed” Burkett obituary 1941~2022
Edward W “Ed” Burkett, 81, of Newville, passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Green Ridge Village. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Carlisle, a son of the late Chester Lee and Jeanette Elizabeth (Harding) Burkett. Ed loved the outdoors, especially hunting and...
Norma Jean Horst obituary 1934~2022
Norma Jean Horst, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 21, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the oldest child of Paul and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. She was married to the love of her life, Maurice L. Horst on Feb....
Robert Wolford obituary 1947~2022
Robert Wolford,75, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born May 29, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late Gloria Mullinex and Frederick Rich Wolford. Robert graduated from North Hagerstown High School. He served in the United States Army and was in the reserves. He was a member of his local American Legion.
Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022
Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
Carl J “Jake” Creswell obituary 1942~2022
Carl J “Jake” Creswell, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born February 18, 1942 in Todd, PA, he was a son of the late A. Fred Creswell and Lavada Saylor Creswell. Jake was 1960 graduate of Robertsdale High School.
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
13th Annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show benefits local causes
Holiday shopping to benefit local charities! It’s a win-win shopping event! Marcie Taylor of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation of Shippensburg has organized the 13th annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show. The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Messiah UM Church (Fellowship Hall), 30 S. Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. This event allows local shoppers to enjoy holiday shopping while supporting local charities and non-profit organizations. A portion of all proceeds from the event will benefit charities/causes designated by the crafters and other participants involved. The last event raised over $1,000 for local charities.
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022
Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
