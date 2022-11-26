Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Kraken keep rolling, knock off Golden Knights
Andre Burakovsky scored twice as the streaking Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 Friday night in Las Vegas.
Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss
CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
Yardbarker
Streaking Devils drop Capitals behind Jack Hughes' hat trick
Jack Hughes recorded his first career hat trick and Vitek Vanecek made 37 saves against his former team to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Newark, N.J. Captain Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal, Fabian Zetterlund also tallied and...
theScore
Lindy Ruff gets 800th win as Devils beat Capitals
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. “It’s exciting,” Hughes said. “Couple of two-goal games...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday at SAP Center in their last game of the homestand. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both notched an assist in Friday's game and extended their...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (road), Dec. 7 (road), Dec. 27 (home), Mar. 23 (home) The Canucks are 61-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 33-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games vs...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Timmins, Benn & Gio
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the player news headed into the Minnesota Wild afternoon game today. With the team as injured as it is, there are a lot of player movements to know about. I suppose this happens to...
Comments / 0