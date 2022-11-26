Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County

BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon.

The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance.

“Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being together with family, bringing people over and celebrating with food and dance and lots of laughter,” said Joe White Eagle, the event’s arena director.

There was also a moccasin tournament with prizes.

