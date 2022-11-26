ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk County, WI

Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFnLi_0jNzZgW300

BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon.

The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance.

“Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being together with family, bringing people over and celebrating with food and dance and lots of laughter,” said Joe White Eagle, the event’s arena director.

There was also a moccasin tournament with prizes.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin tribal flags unveiled at Verona Area High School

VERONA, Wis. — The flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Native American tribes were unveiled at Verona Area High School Monday. A Ho-Chunk Nation elder, school staff and students spoke at the unveiling. The goal is to help make sure all students feel like they belong. “It’s a story in itself, it’s a lesson in itself,” David O’Connor with the Wisconsin Department...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition opened to the public at Greenway Station in Middleton on Monday. The exhibit, which is currently on a nationwide tour, allows audiences to step inside the 19th-century artist’s works of art. Giant screens and projectors are used to make Van Gogh’s artwork seem larger than life. Organizers said the exhibit is an...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames. The building was ventilated and the residents of the apartment were...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

MADISON, Wis. — The sights of the holidays returned to the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison Friday evening as special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the hotel’s Christmas trees. The lights went on for the holiday season shortly after 6 p.m. during the hotel’s 8th annual tree lighting ceremony. This year’s event was a...
MADISON, WI
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Runners flock to Alliant Energy Center for Turkey Trot

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s annual Turkey Trot returned for its eighth year Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition saw about 2,400 runners flock to the Alliant Energy Center. Finishers received a medal and a donut, courtesy of Greenbush Bakery. ” just a good way to get out and exercise before having a great Thanksgiving dinner,” runner Morgan Matz said. The event raised...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City of Sun Prairie holds event to support Small Business Saturday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – It’s the first big weekend of holiday shopping.  For Linda Linduski, her daughter is helping people in Sun Prairie deck the halls this year at Carpe Diem Boutique. “She has a fabulous business,” said Linduski. ” She has clothing, decor, beautiful Christmas ornaments, just a ton of variety.” She says on Small Business Saturday,  shopping local...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues

Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together after the leak of the Dobbs decision — along with Dr. Dennis...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

“Immersive Van Gogh” a chance to dive into painter’s works

MIDDLETON, Wis. — An exhibit featuring the work of famous painter Vincent Van Gogh is open in Middleton for the next several weeks. “The Immersive Van Gogh” opened on Thanksgiving at the Greenway Shopping Center. The exhibit is on a nationwide tour, allowing audiences to step inside the works of the 19th-century artist. Giant screens and projectors are used to...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested After Downtown Madison Stabbing

An arrest is made in connection with a late-night stabbing in downtown Madison. Police say they were called to the 100 block of West Main Street late Sunday night where a man was stabbed during an argument. Police say John Overshiner ran from the scene but was found nearby less...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

An hours-long labor of love: Volunteers cook and deliver 341 meals to Madison’s elderly, shut-in adults

MADISON, Wis. — On Thanksgiving morning, some people turkey trot. Some sleep in. Some are cooking for their own gatherings from the early morning hours. Others are in an industrial kitchen all day Wednesday and Thursday morning, putting the final touches on a meal for nearly 350 people before getting home to their families. That’s the story of the partnership...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy