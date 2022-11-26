ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Injury Recovery for Everyone

Ciarra talks with Heather Preston, DO, about how you can stay healthy both during and after an injury. Sponsored by: Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron firefighter hurt in early morning house fire

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a family displaced and one firefighter injured, the department confirmed in a press release. It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Dodge Avenue when crews were called to the scene of the house fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic, the release said.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Gas prices fall again: Down another 14 cents in Cleveland, 13 cents in Akron

CLEVELAND — Drivers are getting even more relief at the pump as gas prices have dropped once again throughout Northeast Ohio. In Cleveland, gas prices have fallen 14.5 cents within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $3.36 per gallon. For context, GasBuddy says these prices are 30.3 cents cheaper than one month ago and 12.9 cents higher than a year ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Star Avon offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

AVON, Ohio — Maybe the win over Ohio State was all the convincing Luke Hamilton needed. Regardless, the star offensive lineman from Avon has decided where he will continue his football career. On Sunday, Hamilton officially announced he is "1000% Committed" to play for Jim Harbaugh at the University...
AVON, OH
WKYC

Vermilion Fire Marshal crashes car into fire station following health incident

VERMILION, Ohio — A Vermilion Fire Marshal is safe after a medical incident resulted in him crashing his car into a fire station on Monday night. According to the City of Vermilion's Facebook page, Fire Marshal Rodney Johnston was arriving at Fire Station 1 located at 1041 Douglas Street for weekly training early in the evening when he suffered a health incident. Johnston subsequently lost control of his vehicle and crashed through the front doors of the station causing damage to the station.
VERMILION, OH
WKYC

Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins

AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg Township after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
AUSTINBURG, OH
WKYC

Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard

CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy