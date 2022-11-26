Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Checking on post-Thanksgiving travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
It's a busy travel day as millions return home after Thanksgiving. Here's a check on travel conditions at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Safety improvement to Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd Street intersection, one of Ohio's 150 most dangerous, completed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that work has been completed on the U.S. Route 422 (Kinsman Rd.) at E. 93rd St. intersection safety improvement project in Cleveland. The intersection was identified as one of the 150 most dangerous in Ohio by ODOT in 2019...
Moment of silence held for Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick before Cleveland Browns game
'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Regan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
Injury Recovery for Everyone
Ciarra talks with Heather Preston, DO, about how you can stay healthy both during and after an injury. Sponsored by: Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick laid to rest: Remembering a hero
'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Reegan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'
Akron firefighter hurt in early morning house fire
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a family displaced and one firefighter injured, the department confirmed in a press release. It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Dodge Avenue when crews were called to the scene of the house fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic, the release said.
Gas prices fall again: Down another 14 cents in Cleveland, 13 cents in Akron
CLEVELAND — Drivers are getting even more relief at the pump as gas prices have dropped once again throughout Northeast Ohio. In Cleveland, gas prices have fallen 14.5 cents within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $3.36 per gallon. For context, GasBuddy says these prices are 30.3 cents cheaper than one month ago and 12.9 cents higher than a year ago.
Motorist fires shots at pickup truck on I-90 in Lake County road rage incident
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who fired gunshots at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on Monday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
Star Avon offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
AVON, Ohio — Maybe the win over Ohio State was all the convincing Luke Hamilton needed. Regardless, the star offensive lineman from Avon has decided where he will continue his football career. On Sunday, Hamilton officially announced he is "1000% Committed" to play for Jim Harbaugh at the University...
Update: Man accused of driving into restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport faces federal arrest
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning after he allegedly drove into a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve, resulting in a brief shutdown of airport operations. According to the United States Attorney's Office for...
Cleveland selects ArtCraft building for site of new police headquarters
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Just weeks after putting out a request for proposal (RFP), the City of Cleveland has selected a site for its new police headquarters. Deeming it the "clear recommendation" after having received six proposals, Cleveland...
Vermilion Fire Marshal crashes car into fire station following health incident
VERMILION, Ohio — A Vermilion Fire Marshal is safe after a medical incident resulted in him crashing his car into a fire station on Monday night. According to the City of Vermilion's Facebook page, Fire Marshal Rodney Johnston was arriving at Fire Station 1 located at 1041 Douglas Street for weekly training early in the evening when he suffered a health incident. Johnston subsequently lost control of his vehicle and crashed through the front doors of the station causing damage to the station.
Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins
AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg Township after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard
CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
