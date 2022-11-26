ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Staff Predictions: #9 Oregon Ducks at #21 Oregon State Beavers

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vmER_0jNzZVkw00

IB makes predictions for the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers

The latest installment of the "Civil War" between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers has a lot on the line. No. 9 Oregon is looking to secure a spot in the Pac 12 title game while the No. 21 Beavers are looking to finish off their impressive 2022 campaign with their biggest win yet.

Where : Reser Stadium (Corvallis, Ore.)
When : 3:30 PM ET
Network : ABC
Line : Oregon -3.0, O/U 59

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Oregon State 27, Oregon 24

Oregon should win this game for a number of reasons, but I'm going with the Beavers here. The on paper matchup heavily favors the Ducks in my view, and Oregon is clearly the more talented team. There's just something about this OSU team that I really like. On top of being physical, it's a well-coached team that is getting hot at the right time, while Oregon has not looked great in its two most recent games.

Jonathan Smith's team is physical, and the play of quarterback Ben Gulbranson in recent games has complemented the powerful ground quite well. Oregon State also has the best defense in the Pac 12 in my view, and they have been stout in recent games. That included a 24-21 road loss to Washington, where Michael Penix Jr . was held to below 300 yards passing and the Husky offense was held below 400 yards of offense for the first time all season. They also held USC and quarterback Caleb Williams to season lows.

Would I be shocked if Oregon wins? Of course not, they could easily bounce back from the offensive struggles of the last two games. I just like this style matchup for the Beavers.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Oregon 31, Oregon State 24

This could be the most exciting game of the weekend (outside of the Irish win of course). I am not 100% sure who Oregon is. Oregon State has had their share of successes this year as well as some puzzling results. If the Beavers have any chance in this one they need to finish. That has been their achilles heel so far this year. Can they finish at home against the Ducks? There is a lot on the line for Oregon. Win and they are headed to the Pac 12 title game. Lose and they are all of a sudden irrelevant in the postseason picture. I think the Ducks make it happen on the road.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction : Oregon 31, Oregon State 27

Oregon State is a great story. Head coach Jonathan Smith is doing a tremendous job as his alma mater, and the arrow is definitely pointing up for the Beavers.

The difference in this game is that Oregon just has a few too many weapons to deal with. They create a few explosive plays to be the difference in this one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Oregon 28, Oregon State 21

The Beavers have been competitive all season and they welcome the Ducks into a spot that some may consider an upset special. The Ducks have struggled to stop the run recently and that along with the nature of this rivalry makes me think that Oregon has a lot more to lose and they know it. Dan Lanning should have his time ready to go.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Oregon 27, Oregon State 20

Oregon's looking for a berth in the Pac-12 championship game and Oregon State has plugged away with just about everyone but Utah this season. Bo Nix and the Duck run game should have just enough.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Oregon 31, Oregon State 14

The Ducks rebounded with a gritty 20-17 win over Utah after the upset loss against Washington, and are a victory against rival Oregon State away from a scintillating matchup with USC in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Oregon State has a tough defense and is playing at home, but the Beavers aren't balanced enough offensively to stay in this game for 60 minutes against a talented Oregon team. Oregon State ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in passing and Oregon's defensive game plan will be to load the box and force the Beavers to win over the top. This one will be close into the fourth quarter, but a long Duck drive punctuated by Bo Nix 's 16th rushing touchdown of the season lets Oregon pull away late.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14
Vince - 38-18
Ryan - 38-18
Shaun - 34-22
Sean - 34-22
Andrew - 34-22

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Beavers rally from 21 points down to stun Ducks in Corvallis

In what will likely go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in the long running rivalry, No. 21 Oregon State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 9 Oregon 38-34 Saturday in Corvallis. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were up 14-10 at the half and appeared to...
CORVALLIS, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years

Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field

A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy