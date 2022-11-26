Staff Predictions: #9 Oregon Ducks at #21 Oregon State Beavers

IB makes predictions for the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers

The latest installment of the "Civil War" between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers has a lot on the line. No. 9 Oregon is looking to secure a spot in the Pac 12 title game while the No. 21 Beavers are looking to finish off their impressive 2022 campaign with their biggest win yet.

Where : Reser Stadium (Corvallis, Ore.)

When : 3:30 PM ET

Network : ABC

Line : Oregon -3.0, O/U 59

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Oregon State 27, Oregon 24

Oregon should win this game for a number of reasons, but I'm going with the Beavers here. The on paper matchup heavily favors the Ducks in my view, and Oregon is clearly the more talented team. There's just something about this OSU team that I really like. On top of being physical, it's a well-coached team that is getting hot at the right time, while Oregon has not looked great in its two most recent games.

Jonathan Smith's team is physical, and the play of quarterback Ben Gulbranson in recent games has complemented the powerful ground quite well. Oregon State also has the best defense in the Pac 12 in my view, and they have been stout in recent games. That included a 24-21 road loss to Washington, where Michael Penix Jr . was held to below 300 yards passing and the Husky offense was held below 400 yards of offense for the first time all season. They also held USC and quarterback Caleb Williams to season lows.

Would I be shocked if Oregon wins? Of course not, they could easily bounce back from the offensive struggles of the last two games. I just like this style matchup for the Beavers.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Oregon 31, Oregon State 24

This could be the most exciting game of the weekend (outside of the Irish win of course). I am not 100% sure who Oregon is. Oregon State has had their share of successes this year as well as some puzzling results. If the Beavers have any chance in this one they need to finish. That has been their achilles heel so far this year. Can they finish at home against the Ducks? There is a lot on the line for Oregon. Win and they are headed to the Pac 12 title game. Lose and they are all of a sudden irrelevant in the postseason picture. I think the Ducks make it happen on the road.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction : Oregon 31, Oregon State 27

Oregon State is a great story. Head coach Jonathan Smith is doing a tremendous job as his alma mater, and the arrow is definitely pointing up for the Beavers.

The difference in this game is that Oregon just has a few too many weapons to deal with. They create a few explosive plays to be the difference in this one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Oregon 28, Oregon State 21

The Beavers have been competitive all season and they welcome the Ducks into a spot that some may consider an upset special. The Ducks have struggled to stop the run recently and that along with the nature of this rivalry makes me think that Oregon has a lot more to lose and they know it. Dan Lanning should have his time ready to go.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Oregon 27, Oregon State 20

Oregon's looking for a berth in the Pac-12 championship game and Oregon State has plugged away with just about everyone but Utah this season. Bo Nix and the Duck run game should have just enough.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Oregon 31, Oregon State 14

The Ducks rebounded with a gritty 20-17 win over Utah after the upset loss against Washington, and are a victory against rival Oregon State away from a scintillating matchup with USC in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Oregon State has a tough defense and is playing at home, but the Beavers aren't balanced enough offensively to stay in this game for 60 minutes against a talented Oregon team. Oregon State ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in passing and Oregon's defensive game plan will be to load the box and force the Beavers to win over the top. This one will be close into the fourth quarter, but a long Duck drive punctuated by Bo Nix 's 16th rushing touchdown of the season lets Oregon pull away late.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14

Vince - 38-18

Ryan - 38-18

Shaun - 34-22

Sean - 34-22

Andrew - 34-22

