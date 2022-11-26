ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
shelterforce.org

How Portland, Maine, Passed Rent Control

When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
PORTLAND, ME
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack

You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
WINDHAM, ME
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine

I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
AUBURN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME
Vegan Chain Copper Branch Permanently Closes Portland, Maine Location

Less than three years after it officially opened in Portland's Old Port, vegan chain Copper Branch appears to be exiting the city rather quietly. Despite their Google listing claiming the restaurant is only temporarily closed, a 'for lease' sign was placed in the window at 0 Canal Plaza which likely means the end has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Water leak in Lewiston repaired

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
LEWISTON, ME
Biddeford considers adding new roadways amid growing traffic downtown

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford city leaders met Monday to present plans for anupcoming highway upgrade and discuss the changing landscape of the city. According to officials, over $100 million has been privately invested in downtown Biddeford over the past 10 to 12 years. As the city expands and evolves, traffic has increased.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

