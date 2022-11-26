TV viewers who love “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” will have an extra reason to visit the North Alabama Christmas Market this year. Cast members from the Emmy-winning series, which were extremely popular in the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be on hand at the market, set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, in Rogersville. The market takes place at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.

