WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Uses Balanced Attack To Down Fisk 71-55
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) wrapped up three games in six days and used balanced scoring as they outpaced NAIA member Fisk (1-5, 0-0 GCAC) by a 71-55 score in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Monday, November 28. Sophomore forward Austin Harvell (Athens,...
Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru
Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Marshall County, northwestern Jackson County, central Madison County and central Morgan County until 3:15 p.m. At 245 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Moores Mill to Marshall Space Flight...
WAAY-TV
Beautiful and sunny Monday, stormy Tuesday on tap
Monday will continue to be a picture-perfect, sunny and warm day in North Alabama and southern Tennessee. High temperatures will reach to near 60 degrees with a slight breeze. Overnight tonight, we will cool to the mid-40s. Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the region, increasing as we head...
wvtm13.com
Retired first grade teacher shares letter she wrote to Carnell Williams nearly 23 years ago
We never know the places we will go. When we were young and hungry and dreamy, the sky was the limit. In the spring of 2000, an Etowah High School senior named Carnell Williams had just won a state title, and he was going places. Yet, he still had time...
Orion Amphitheater’s big 2022 numbers, 2023 changes, proposed Birmingham amphitheater impact
During The Black Keys’ late-August concert at Orion Amphitheater, it started raining. “Raining to the point where no logical person stands in the rain. It wasn’t just like a drizzle,” recalls Ben Lovett. In addition to being a Grammy-winning musician with his own band, folk-pop combo...
When will Lucas Cinemas open in Albertville?
The movies are officially coming back to Marshall County.
WAAY-TV
Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening
Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Limestone County, southeastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County and northern Lawrence County until 3 p.m. At 2:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Leighton, or 8 miles southeast of Muscle Shoals, moving east at 55...
WAAY-TV
Potential for severe storms on Tuesday
It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
Late Huntsville teacher to be flown to space in ‘out-of-this-world’ memorial celebration
Katherine Joseph is receiving an out-of-this-world memorial celebration on November 30th as her family turns her dream to visit outer space into a reality.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hazel Green man inducted into National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame
Shane Adkins of Hazel Green doesn't need a radio, Pandora or Spotify, because he makes his own music. "It's a really unique sound," Adkins said. "It's more of a full sound. You're kind of a self-contained band." A one-man band with a little help from a little pick. "I thought...
Meet actors from ‘The Waltons,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ at holiday events in Alabama
TV viewers who love “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” will have an extra reason to visit the North Alabama Christmas Market this year. Cast members from the Emmy-winning series, which were extremely popular in the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be on hand at the market, set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, in Rogersville. The market takes place at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
HPD: One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a local Walmart where one was injured.
2 injured in Memorial Parkway crash
A crash shut down parts of Memorial Parkway on Monday evening.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
WAAY-TV
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting free scam prevention seminar
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama makes sure you don't fall victim to scams this holiday season. It's hosting a free scam prevention seminar on Tuesday, December 6. It will be at The Beasley Center in Athens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. You must...
