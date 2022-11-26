ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru

Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Beautiful and sunny Monday, stormy Tuesday on tap

Monday will continue to be a picture-perfect, sunny and warm day in North Alabama and southern Tennessee. High temperatures will reach to near 60 degrees with a slight breeze. Overnight tonight, we will cool to the mid-40s. Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the region, increasing as we head...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Potential for severe storms on Tuesday

It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Meet actors from ‘The Waltons,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ at holiday events in Alabama

TV viewers who love “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” will have an extra reason to visit the North Alabama Christmas Market this year. Cast members from the Emmy-winning series, which were extremely popular in the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be on hand at the market, set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, in Rogersville. The market takes place at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9

A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

