Harrisburg, PA

Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
travelmag.com

7 Great Restaurants in Hershey

Hershey, Pennsylvania was built in 1903 for workers of The Hershey Company. Today the town is home to a handful of great restaurants. Most people come to Hershey for one thing: chocolate. Tourists get their heart’s desire of sweets at Hersheypark amusement park and Hershey’s Chocolate World interactive tour. After all the confections are consumed, rides are ridden, and prizes are won, a satisfying meal is the perfect way to top off a day of fun. Here are seven of the best restaurants in Hershey and the surrounding area.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Singles Mingles Dance

Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
CAMP HILL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bret Michaels makes appearance in Hershey

Rock star and former Mechanicsburg resident Bret Michaels returned to our area for an induction ceremony from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Michaels was honored at a private event at The Englewood in Hershey, and posed for photos with staff of the Hall of Fame and rock radio station The River 97.3 FM.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Pharmaceutical company expands its facility in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Company announced Wednesday morning, on Nov. 30, 2022, that they broke ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion to their Myerstown manufacturing facility. The $43.6 million expansion of the Myerstown facility will increase the size of production areas, which is expected to streamline Bayer’s...
MYERSTOWN, PA

