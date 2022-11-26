Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Related
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
travelmag.com
7 Great Restaurants in Hershey
Hershey, Pennsylvania was built in 1903 for workers of The Hershey Company. Today the town is home to a handful of great restaurants. Most people come to Hershey for one thing: chocolate. Tourists get their heart’s desire of sweets at Hersheypark amusement park and Hershey’s Chocolate World interactive tour. After all the confections are consumed, rides are ridden, and prizes are won, a satisfying meal is the perfect way to top off a day of fun. Here are seven of the best restaurants in Hershey and the surrounding area.
Longtime central Pa. winemaker and industry ‘pioneer’ dies at 74
Ted Potter, who provided the backbone in the cellar for several decades as the head winemaker at Naylor Wine Cellars in southern York County, died Saturday at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was 74. Potter was the son-in-law of Dick and Audrey Naylor, who opened the winery in a...
PennLive.com
Christian Pulisic, World Cup star: 5 ties to central Pa. you didn’t know about, aside from being born in Hershey
Christian Pulisic has been the star of the U.S. men’s national team at the World Cup. In a must-win game, the 24-year-old scored the U.S.’s only goal to send the team on to the Round of 16, all while suffering a pelvic injury in the process. After a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 2 that the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the third weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold. One of those winning tickets was sold in Lancaster County.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
abc27.com
New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
abc27.com
Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
abc27.com
‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
abc27.com
Singles Mingles Dance
Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bret Michaels makes appearance in Hershey
Rock star and former Mechanicsburg resident Bret Michaels returned to our area for an induction ceremony from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Michaels was honored at a private event at The Englewood in Hershey, and posed for photos with staff of the Hall of Fame and rock radio station The River 97.3 FM.
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
'Operation: Caribbean Snowfall' Busts Massive Philly Area Drug Ring: DA
Nearly thirty people are facing criminal charges after authorities dismantled a "large-scale" drug trafficking operation spanning Berks, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, officials say. In an early-morning roundup on Thursday, Dec. 1, a total of 22 adults were taken into custody, said Berks District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery...
abc27.com
Pharmaceutical company expands its facility in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Company announced Wednesday morning, on Nov. 30, 2022, that they broke ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion to their Myerstown manufacturing facility. The $43.6 million expansion of the Myerstown facility will increase the size of production areas, which is expected to streamline Bayer’s...
Comments / 0