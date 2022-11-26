Read full article on original website
MONROE: Wellspring aims to address homelessness through $1.25 million dollar grant
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Wellspring has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 ‘Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Award’ to help end homelessness for families in Northeast Louisiana. The big investment comes to our area to provide stability for families in the community Wellspring CEO, Caroline Cascio, says their goal is to address the […]
KNOE TV8
Salvation Army of NELA’s Red Kettle donations drop down
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is lacking in donations for its annual fundraiser. Captain Jerry Casey says the organization is having issues with gaining volunteers to ring the bell this year. The Salvation Army of NELA normally kicks off the Red Kettle campaign the day...
Land of Lights kicks off in Downtown West Monroe with a ribbon cutting
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted a ribbon cutting at the Land of Lights on Monday, November 28.. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through Christmas light display. Mayor Staci Mitchell, Senator Jay Morris, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe president Alana Cooper were speakers at the ceremony. “Well, the holiday season in Downtown […]
KNOE TV8
Stuff-a-bus gift drive taking place first weekend of December
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Radio People, a broadcasting group in Monroe, is partnering with The Center for Children and Families to provide gifts for children in less-than-fortunate circumstances. Stuff-a-bus is an annual drive that gives the community an opportunity to gift items to local children in need. “By providing...
KNOE TV8
Fundraiser for NELA arts programs kicks-off Dec. 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ARTvent is back for the third year! Barry Stevens, the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council President, says the fundraiser started during the pandemic as a way to still raise money for the arts, but virtually. “The arts are so important,” says Stevens. “They’re just in the fabric...
cenlanow.com
Monroe high school to host substance abuse and mental health awareness event on November 30th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a special event is being held at ULM Brown Auditorium by St. Frederick High School, featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hill. Stephen Hill is a nationally recognized speaker on substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness who has a truly inspiring comeback story that everyone should hear.
KNOE TV8
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022. Event...
Louisiana Living: West Monroe Minute
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming holiday events starting this week in West Monroe. For more information on the upcoming holiday events, watch the video above.
KNOE TV8
BBB: Preventing Twitter cybercrimes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, Twitter disabled its blue verification service due to abuse by impersonators. Here are some tips from Deal on how to prevent cybercrime on Twitter:. Tips to Prevent Cybercrimes:. Take a close look at both the Twitter...
KTBS
College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so. Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside....
KNOE TV8
State offices in 8 NELA parishes close in anticipation of bad weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State offices in 8 different parishes closed today, Nov. 29, 2022, at noon in anticipation of severe weather. State offices are closed in the following parishes:. Catahoula. Concordia. East Carroll. Franklin. Madison. Richland. Tensas. West Carroll.
Downtown Ruston to host Tree Lighting Ceremony at Railroad Park on November 28th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022 Downtown Ruston will have a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Railroad Park at 6:00 PM in the downtown area. Santa Claus will also be present to witness the Tree Lighting and families can take photos with him.
KNOE TV8
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local restaurant is giving back to the community in a huge way. Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24, 2022. “Whether your family is out of town, or your kids are off to college,” said the...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
Christmas tree Prices impacted by Inflation
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas day exactly a month away many families are out shopping for their Christmas trees, but they can expect to pay a little more this year. Consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year […]
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
