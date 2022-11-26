ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Salvation Army of NELA’s Red Kettle donations drop down

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is lacking in donations for its annual fundraiser. Captain Jerry Casey says the organization is having issues with gaining volunteers to ring the bell this year. The Salvation Army of NELA normally kicks off the Red Kettle campaign the day...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Land of Lights kicks off in Downtown West Monroe with a ribbon cutting

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted a ribbon cutting at the Land of Lights on Monday, November 28.. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through Christmas light display.  Mayor Staci Mitchell, Senator Jay Morris, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe president Alana Cooper were speakers at the ceremony. “Well, the holiday season in Downtown […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Stuff-a-bus gift drive taking place first weekend of December

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Radio People, a broadcasting group in Monroe, is partnering with The Center for Children and Families to provide gifts for children in less-than-fortunate circumstances. Stuff-a-bus is an annual drive that gives the community an opportunity to gift items to local children in need. “By providing...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Fundraiser for NELA arts programs kicks-off Dec. 1

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ARTvent is back for the third year! Barry Stevens, the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council President, says the fundraiser started during the pandemic as a way to still raise money for the arts, but virtually. “The arts are so important,” says Stevens. “They’re just in the fabric...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe high school to host substance abuse and mental health awareness event on November 30th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a special event is being held at ULM Brown Auditorium by St. Frederick High School, featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hill. Stephen Hill is a nationally recognized speaker on substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness who has a truly inspiring comeback story that everyone should hear.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022. Event...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: West Monroe Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming holiday events starting this week in West Monroe. For more information on the upcoming holiday events, watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

BBB: Preventing Twitter cybercrimes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, Twitter disabled its blue verification service due to abuse by impersonators. Here are some tips from Deal on how to prevent cybercrime on Twitter:. Tips to Prevent Cybercrimes:. Take a close look at both the Twitter...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so. Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside....
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Christmas tree Prices impacted by Inflation

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas day exactly a month away many families are out shopping for their Christmas trees, but they can expect to pay a little more this year. Consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year […]
CALHOUN, LA
KNOE TV8

State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA

