The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma football: Sooners going bowling, but does it really matter?
Oklahoma football is heading to a postseason bowl for the 24th consecutive season. What’s not said in that declarative sentence is this is the closest the Sooners have come to not making the postseason during that time span, which dates back to the 1999 season. It is not determined...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football bowl projection roundup: Sooners could land in Guaranteed Rate, Liberty or Texas bowls
Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) concluded its regular season with a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and now awaits its postseason fate. Several media outlets have released updated bowl berth projections ahead of selection announcements on Sunday, Dec. 4. ESPN, Action Network and CBS Sports all have...
New Orleans Pelicans: How Herb Jones can save a game in 3 seconds
The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Oklahoma City last night in a potential trap game that they really needed to win. The Pelicans started an important and weird 10-game stretch last night that will end with them playing the Suns and Jazz a combined five times. They didn’t want...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' staff, Brent Venables shift focus to players' futures, recruiting after sour loss to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK — Standing at the lectern in front of Sooner Nation nearly a year ago, newly-hired head coach Brent Venables preached the details of the program he was striving to build. “This is going to be a people-driven, relational-driven program, not a transactional program,” Venables said Dec. 6, a...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims meets the press after OU's 51-48 loss at Texas Tech.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Midwest City Carl Albert dominates Grove to reach Class 5A title game
By Mike Moguin Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson photo by Michael Kinney An offensive shootout was expected between No. 10 Midwest City Carl Albert and seventh-ranked and unbeaten Grove when the two teams met Saturday night at Owasso Stadium. Some even thought that it would be a matchup between ...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
How House Democrats won this election in deep-red Oklahoma
Newly elected and re-elected House Democrats in OKC won by overwhelming margins in the last election in an otherwise deep-red state. The post How House Democrats won this election in deep-red Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Saturday’s rain impactful but not enough for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers
Although Saturday’s rain has been good for the drought, it's not enough for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. It’s been a tough year for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers as the drought has impacted several aspects of their business.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
southwestledger.news
Canoo plans EV plant in OKC, battery module plant in Pryor
Oklahoma City is getting a new car plant years after General Motors shut down its manufacturing facility on the southeastern side of town. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to construct a plant that is strategically located with easy access to roads and rail. Employment will reach more than 500 workers, and Canoo said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year.
travelawaits.com
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
city-sentinel.com
RIVERSPORT announces new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park
OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT OKC has announced plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will serve as a hub on the newest expansion of the city’s trail system which will now run through RIVERSPORT Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City's Paseo Arts Association has announced three exhibitions for December’s First Friday Gallery Walk.
First Friday is the monthly event where patrons come to enjoy an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists and live entertainment, all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and other merchants round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. The exhibitions at PACC will open with a reception on December 2...
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
