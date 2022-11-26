East Forsyth boys hold off Andrews

HIGH POINT — A bit short handed, the Andrews boys couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch and fell to East Forsyth 63-55 in the Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Christian on Friday.

The Red Raiders, who were without center Chauncy Miller because of illness, fell behind early in the second quarter but stayed close well into the fourth quarter despite having leading offensive threat D.J. Jackson on the bench during most of the second half because of foul trouble.