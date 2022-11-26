ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals defeat Cougars in last game of road trip

In the first few minutes of the third quarter against BYU, Ball State’s second-year guard Ally Becki fouled a Cougar player when she went up for a layup. The player then grabbed Becki, and then she returned a shove. The officials and teammates pulled the two players away from each other. After more than five minutes of huddling and reviewing, both players were given technical fouls.
PROVO, UT
q30tv.com

Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller

When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
HAMDEN, CT
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wfft.com

Carroll finishes 13-1 to close historic season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers' historic season comes to a close. In Doug Dinan's 13th year as head coach, the Chargers finished as 6A state runner-ups, with a record of 13-1. In their first drive, Carroll connected for a 30-yard field goal (by Sebastian Lopez) to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a touchdown from Jalen Thomeson to steal the lead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCAX

FIS World Cup returns to Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
KILLINGTON, VT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
FOX59

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
city-countyobserver.com

By The Numbers: Trends And Takeaways From The General Assembly Election Races

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana General Assembly came to work at the Statehouse Tuesday for Organization Day, and elected officials—both new and old—filled the chambers. This election cycle, Republicans lost a seat in the House, but it ended up evening out, as they added another in the Senate. This gives them 70 of the 100 House seats and 30 out of 40 in the Senate.
INDIANA STATE
mynbc5.com

Former state representative Dick Lawrence dies

LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
LYNDON, VT
WISH-TV

Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy