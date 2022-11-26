Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State bounces back from Vermont defeat, triumphs over Missouri State
Now in the consolation bracket and looking to get back on the winning side of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship Tournament, Ball State defeated Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opponent Missouri State 67-64. Coming off from the loss to Vermont yesterday, the Cardinals (4-2) looked to bounce back with a stern...
ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals defeat Cougars in last game of road trip
In the first few minutes of the third quarter against BYU, Ball State’s second-year guard Ally Becki fouled a Cougar player when she went up for a layup. The player then grabbed Becki, and then she returned a shove. The officials and teammates pulled the two players away from each other. After more than five minutes of huddling and reviewing, both players were given technical fouls.
q30tv.com
Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller
When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
wfft.com
Carroll finishes 13-1 to close historic season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers' historic season comes to a close. In Doug Dinan's 13th year as head coach, the Chargers finished as 6A state runner-ups, with a record of 13-1. In their first drive, Carroll connected for a 30-yard field goal (by Sebastian Lopez) to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a touchdown from Jalen Thomeson to steal the lead.
WCAX
FIS World Cup returns to Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Support grows for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race
East District residents will vote on Dec. 6 to fill the seat vacated by Jack Hanson. The three candidates vying for the role have sought to draw distinctions based on their own housing experiences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten
INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
city-countyobserver.com
By The Numbers: Trends And Takeaways From The General Assembly Election Races
INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana General Assembly came to work at the Statehouse Tuesday for Organization Day, and elected officials—both new and old—filled the chambers. This election cycle, Republicans lost a seat in the House, but it ended up evening out, as they added another in the Senate. This gives them 70 of the 100 House seats and 30 out of 40 in the Senate.
mynbc5.com
Former state representative Dick Lawrence dies
LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
WISH-TV
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
Comments / 0