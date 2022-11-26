Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Black Friday deals bring in shoppers to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, Black Friday deals started bright and early. “We got up at 6:30 to get here and to try to beat the crowds and get out before there are long lines in the store,” Meredith Young of Lancaster said. Shoppers...
abc27.com
New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley shoppers look for Black Friday bargains
LANCASTER, Pa. — It's Black Friday – the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. An estimated 217 million Americans plan to buy gifts in stores and online, despite high inflation. NerdWallet estimates shoppers will spend an average of $823. News 8's Tom Lehman checked in with shoppers...
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
Lancaster kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting
LANCASTER, Pa. — The countdown to Christmas is on in Lancaster. On Friday, people from all over Lancaster and beyond, gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting festival to kick off the holiday season. “I’m so excited to be celebrating with all these awesome people,"...
iheart.com
Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster
(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in York, PA
One of the first capitals of the United States, the City of York is rich in history. Perched in the Southern part of the estate, York, also famous for its nickname "White Rose City," still houses centuries-old buildings conveniently located in the downtown area. York, the county seat of York...
WGAL
Lancaster Pride moving to new venue for next year's festival
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Pride is using a new venue for Pride Festival next year. The 2023 Pride Festival will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center on S. Queen Street in downtown Lancaster. The organization says the new venue allows for a larger capacity and more accessibility.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
A Pennsylvania Lottery News Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in Dauphin County. Related video above: PA Lottery celebrates 50 years. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the ticket was sold at Steve's General Store at 2985 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey. A second...
Wbaltv.com
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
macaronikid.com
York County Tree Farms
Christmas trees-you choose and you cut, Precut Christmas trees, Living Christmas trees (to plant later), Christmas wreaths, Christmas boughs, garlands, Santa appearances, Christmas decorations, trees baled, saws provided, and winter wagon rides. The Family Tree Farm is located at 4688 Dairy Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Phone: 717-332-6365. Directions: We...
WGAL
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
abc27.com
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
roi-nj.com
New lease, anchor extension continue momentum at Levin-managed center in Pa.
A period of steady transactional activity at High Pointe Commons in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has recently seen a new commitment with athletic shoe and apparel franchise Fleet Feet (2,700 square feet) and a long-term lease extension with junior anchor Christmas Tree Shops (35,000 square feet), according to a Monday announcement from Levin Management Corp.
sarabozich.com
Historic Harrisburg Association presents Holidays in Hummelstown | Dec. 2-3
Historic Harrisburg Association’s 30th Anniversary presentation of Elegant Progressions is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. Read on for event details and how to get tickets!. About Elegant Progressions. Historic Harrisburg Association’s annual Elegant Progressions is regarded as one of the premier social events of central PA and...
