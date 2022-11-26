Read full article on original website
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
Denby Fawcett: Hostile Design Won't Stop Homelessness. It Just Makes Us All Uncomfortable
Hostile architecture, sometimes called defensive urban design or exclusionary design, is the name for uncomfortable elements built into public features such as park benches or added to building door fronts to prevent homeless sleepers from commandeering the spaces. This type of hostile design is increasingly showing up on Oahu at...
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
More than 870 DUI arrests on the Big Island in 2022
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
Midday Newscast: Emergency officials urge preparedness as eruption continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story house in Moiliili
What's Trending: $5 million mac 'n' cheese suit, watching tv nonchronologically. Sued for $5 million dollars. A woman claims that it takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes to make Kraft's mac and cheese in the microwave. Also, Netflix's new series "Kaleidoscope" wants to shake up how you view streaming series.
Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
Gov. David Ige discusses state response to Mauna Loa eruption
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-anticipated eruption at Mauna Loa started late Sunday, disrupting flights and triggering an all-hands emergency response as fissures at the volcano’s summit sent up lava fountains up to 200 feet high. The good news: The lava is not posing an imminent threat to downslope communities.
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii Island businesses are already expecting to see lava lovers flocking this winter season. The Volcano Village Lodge sits about a mile away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Back in 2018 and again in 2020,...
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
Hawaii Visitors Not Welcome Without Advance Planning
There are certain places in Hawaii where visitors are no longer welcome without significant advance planning. That is due to the need to protect these areas following years of over-tourism. The issue returned to the news recently because Kauai visitors are simply unaware of or are not heeding Haena State Park rules. Here are tips on planning ahead and being greeted with Aloha at three of our most popular parks.
