Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story house in Moiliili

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story house in Moiliili
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. David Ige discusses state response to Mauna Loa eruption

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Visitors Not Welcome Without Advance Planning

There are certain places in Hawaii where visitors are no longer welcome without significant advance planning. That is due to the need to protect these areas following years of over-tourism. The issue returned to the news recently because Kauai visitors are simply unaware of or are not heeding Haena State Park rules. Here are tips on planning ahead and being greeted with Aloha at three of our most popular parks.
HAWAII STATE

