Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Related
thesetonian.com
Op-ed: Seton Hall needs to stay true to Catholic identity, show accountability, servant leadership to Ivy Hill residents
The following article was written by a non-tenured Seton Hall faculty member, who was given anonymity by The Setonian to protect his identity. I am a Seton Hall faculty member and a local community member active in the issues of environmental and racial injustices. To say that I’m disappointed in how Seton Hall is treating its neighbors in the Ivy Hill neighborhood of Newark is an understatement. As a Catholic who takes seriously the Church’s social teachings on the common good, solidarity, and subsidiarity, I am inviting the administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is “responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.”
sarahfunky.com
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Graveyard Under New York City’s Washington Square Park
In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn a little bit about the old potters field underneath Washington Square Park, and the estimated 20,000 remains which are still there. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
Washington Square News
Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions
As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
Plane From Hudson Valley, New York Dangles After Crashing Into Powerline
A plane was seen dangling about 100 feet above ground after crashing into a live power line tower. Around 6:30 p.m., residents in Montgomery County, Maryland were told to "avoid the area" after a plane that took off from the Hudson Valley crashed into power liners. Plane From Hudson Valley,...
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Moody and Maximalist Home That’s Loaded With Purpose in Upstate New York
George Abbott and Michael Lupo were missing that “prolonged-dorm-early-20s kind of time with friends,” when they decided to buy a home in the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. “During the early pandemic, we rented houses with friends and we had such a wonderful time hanging out with them,” Abbott says. “It was so great that we thought, What if we got a place and the entire point was to just bring friends and do adult sleepovers?”
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Memories: When the Monsey Hotel Was Slated to Be Transformed Into Yeshiva Dorms
Last week we wrote about the demise of the Monsey Hotel at the corner of Route 59 and Route 306, where weary train commuters would be able to rest after a long journey in times gone by. But as times changed, so did the hotel change, and it became a rooming house for welfare recipients, and the building deteriorated.
Numbers show the grim consequences of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime principles
We’ll need to see numbers from other district attorney’s offices across the city and state before we can say for sure how much Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “leadership” has brought down the office’s success rate, but the data he has proudly posted don’t look good. As Melissa Klein reported in Sunday’s Post, “Bragg’s office wins a conviction just 51% of the time” when it prosecutes serious felony charges — “down from 68% in 2019 [under DA Cy Vance], the last year before the pandemic disrupted the court system.” The office’s conviction rate for misdemeanors is down as well, from 53% to 28%. To...
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Completes Brooklyn Eruv Project by Signing 99-Year Lease for $1
A new eruv surrounds all of Boro Park, and most of Brooklyn, thanks to the work of the Brookyn Eruv Board and Vaad, and the oversight of Rabbi Yaakov Zeide and 10 additional rabbis: notably HaRav Asher Eckstein and HaRav Gavriel Tzinner, shlita, the dayan of Vishnitz and the author of Boi Toshiv.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Year's Iconic Macy's Holiday Windows in NYC
Thanksgiving is now behind us, and the Big Apple is finally ready to embrace the holiday spirit in full. To celebrate, Macy's has officially brought back its beloved holiday windows, which are already spreading cheer across its Herald Square location. "With dazzling displays and treasured traditions, Macy's continues to delight...
Yonkers-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28. A top prize from the game guarantees a...
visitsleepyhollow.com
Victorian Christmas at the Octagon House
Celebrate the holiday season in Victorian splendor at The Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York. You’ll experience this lyrical, eight-sided home surrounded by the sights of Christmas in 1872. The restored National Landmark is filled with elaborate holiday décor featuring wreaths, garlands, and the sparkle of ornaments on a grand Christmas Tree inside the salon.
Comments / 0