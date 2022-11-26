Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
NBA Power Rankings: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton powering surging Suns
The NBA is a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 season as teams and players alike settle in after a competitive slate of games over the first two months. The first 20-22 games of the season provide a great opportunity for teams to solidify themselves on the court. The sample size is large enough to have a better understanding of how a given team will likely perform this season and what we can expect to see from them.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
FOX Sports
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
FOX Sports
Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers
Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
The first 20 games, despite being a relatively small sample size, shows where the teams stack up.
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Full injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers in home matchup vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers will return home on Monday from a 3-game road trip to take on the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the third matchup with the Hawks this month alone and, with this matchup, it brings some new wrinkles to the injury report. The Sixers have been so short-handed...
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
