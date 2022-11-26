ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season

The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s ACC Football Stat Leaders at the End of the Regular Season

NC State’s Regular Season has come to an end, with their bowl game still awaiting them. Here’s a look at which Wolfpack players finished the regular season ranked in the Top-10 in individual statistical categories. Junior Linebacker Drake Thomas ranks 1st in Tackles for Loss and 9th in...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up 1 Spot to #12 in Week 4 AP Poll

7. Notre Dame (-) 9. Virginia Tech (+2) The Wolfpack will face #10 Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday night at 8:30pm on ESPN2. Women’s Basketball: #10 NC State 96 Charlotte 48: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game. By. The 10th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years

Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first 45 games…roughly the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC’s Armando Bacot Inks Deal with Rhoback

“Rhoback gets its name from the Rhodesian Ridgeback, a dog bred in Africa to hunt lions. The Ridgeback perpetually craves activity and has an unmistakable ridge that runs down its back. Wearing the ridge on our back inspires us to always be ready for the next adventure. “Our favorite days...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Benson, NC

Benson is a beautiful town in Johnston County, North Carolina. It’s famous for the biggest festival held in the county called "Mule Days," which honors the town’s agricultural heritage every fourth Saturday of September. The celebration includes music, food, rodeos, vendors, carnivals, mule judging, and race events. Benson...
BENSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy