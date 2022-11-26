Read full article on original website
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season
The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
packinsider.com
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be Replaced with the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will soon be no more. The 2022-23 season will mark the last year of the challenge that began back in 1999 for Men’s Basketball, and 2007 for Women’s Basketball. The reason the Challenge is ending, is because it is being replaced with another. Beginning...
packinsider.com
NC State’s ACC Football Stat Leaders at the End of the Regular Season
NC State’s Regular Season has come to an end, with their bowl game still awaiting them. Here’s a look at which Wolfpack players finished the regular season ranked in the Top-10 in individual statistical categories. Junior Linebacker Drake Thomas ranks 1st in Tackles for Loss and 9th in...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 19.5-Point Favorite Against William & Mary Tonight
The NC State Men’s Basketball team is a 19.5-point favorite against William & Mary (3-4) tonight (7pm), as the Wolfpack looks to improve to 7-1. The Total is sitting at 145. William & Mary is 3-3 Against the Spread. The Total has gone UNDER in 4 of William &...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up 1 Spot to #12 in Week 4 AP Poll
7. Notre Dame (-) 9. Virginia Tech (+2) The Wolfpack will face #10 Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday night at 8:30pm on ESPN2. Women’s Basketball: #10 NC State 96 Charlotte 48: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game. By. The 10th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team...
packinsider.com
NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years
Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first 45 games…roughly the...
packinsider.com
NC State is 1 of 3 Football Teams to Give Up 30 Points or Less in Every Regular Season Game
The Wolfpack has been as advertised in 2022. NC State’s defense is one of three schools to not give up 30 points in a single game in the regular season. NC State is one of only three ACC schools to accomplish this in the playoff era. Clemson (2x) NC...
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
247Sports
UNC’s Armando Bacot Inks Deal with Rhoback
“Rhoback gets its name from the Rhodesian Ridgeback, a dog bred in Africa to hunt lions. The Ridgeback perpetually craves activity and has an unmistakable ridge that runs down its back. Wearing the ridge on our back inspires us to always be ready for the next adventure. “Our favorite days...
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
North Carolina high school football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident
Greene Central High School football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a student who ran track and played football for the Rams. He was an outside linebacker and strong safety set to graduate this year. His coach...
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro Areas
Charlotte is one of the safest havens for North Carolina DemocratsPhoto byNew South Politics. Republican Ted Budd will be North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator, but state Democrats have new reasons to view their chances in 2024 with more optimism, thanks to an influx of new residents flocking to the state’s largest cities, Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
cbs17
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference, including 3 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Benson, NC
Benson is a beautiful town in Johnston County, North Carolina. It’s famous for the biggest festival held in the county called "Mule Days," which honors the town’s agricultural heritage every fourth Saturday of September. The celebration includes music, food, rodeos, vendors, carnivals, mule judging, and race events. Benson...
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
