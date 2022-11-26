'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Apple Cup rewind: Usually strong Washington State defense gives up staggering stat totals against Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougars defense during the highest-scoring Apple Cup in the rivalry series' 114-game history, a 51-33 Husky victory Saturday night at Gesa Field.
'It should scar them': Washington State surrenders 700 yards, Washington separates in second half for 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN – In the week leading up to the Apple Cup, many presumed this edition of the rivalry game would feature a high-powered Washington passing game versus a stout Washington State defense. The Huskies' offense showed up. WSU's defense never really did. No. 12 UW piled up a season-high...
Washington State seniors Armani Marsh, Renard Bell miss Apple Cup
PULLMAN – Washington State’s two longest-tenured players watched the Apple Cup from the sideline. Standout nickel Armani Marsh and seventh-year slot receiver Renard Bell took part in senior night celebrations Saturday evening at Gesa Field, but didn’t suit up for the Cougars’ regular-season finale against Washington.
Difference makers: Washington passing attack led by Michael Penix Jr. proves to much for Washignton State
The Huskies’ quarterback – the most productive passer in the NCAA this season – dodged WSU rushers and picked apart the Cougars’ secondary. Penix showed off his accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, but he was at his most impressive on deep balls, of which there were many. From a clean pocket, Penix loaded up and tested the Cougars’ defensive backs with high-arcing passes to open receivers down the field. He connected on 10 passes that gained 15 or more yards, including completions of 75, 48, 47 and 41 yards. Penix finished 25 of 43 for 485 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He contributed a 4-yard rushing TD on an option play and added a 30-yard run for a TD on a receiver-pass play. Penix did not take a sack.
Commentary: The hardest part of losing the Apple Cup for Washington State fans isn't actually the loss, it's not winning when it matters most
PULLMAN – One narrative floating around before Saturday night’s Apple Cup in Pullman was that great defense beats great offense, a truism demonstrated time and again by Jake Dickert’s predecessor’s predecessor. That was of course former WSU head coach Mike Leach, whose cavalier “just another game”...
Single? Seattle's the place to be
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on the best and worst cities for singles. To find the best cities for singles, WalletHub compared 180 American cities across metrics of dating-friendliness, including the percentage of the population that's single, to the number of online dating opportunities, to the cost of a dinner date.
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
Over 100 flights cancelled at Sea-Tac as snow falls in western Washington
SEATTLE — Over 100 flights have been canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and another 100 have been delayed as snow moves through western Washington on Tuesday morning. There have been 137 flights canceled and 136 flights delayed at Sea-Tac, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights daily for major airports...
King County to spend $1.7B on public safety after mayors protest
(The Center Square) – King County’s recently adopted $16.2 billion biennial budget is dedicating $1.7 billion to public safety to reduce a rising crime wave throughout the county. Earlier in August, South King County mayors penned a letter to county and state officials to address the “rising tide...
