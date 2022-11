MILWAUKEE - Egor Afanasyev tallied two goals and added an assist, and Marcus Nurmi dished out a pair of assists and added a goal as the Admirals outlasted the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Saturday night, Nov. 26 at Panther Arena. The win was revenge for the Ads, who fell to...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO