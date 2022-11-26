Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
FOX Sports
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
James has 7 3s, season-high 39 points as Lakers beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched...
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
FOX Sports
What we learned in college basketball: UNC, Gonzaga among teams with work to do
PORTLAND, Ore. — Now we have the data. The knowledge of what's happening in men's college basketball after a wild week across the mainland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. The race for the Final Four is on, and there are too many candidates to count. The player of the year chase is likely going to be dominated by a big man — but which one? There are plenty to choose from.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
FOX Sports
Gonzaga's brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs' weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They've taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and fifth-ranked...
FOX Sports
Seattle U plays CSU Fullerton, looks for 4th straight home win
CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts CSU Fullerton trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Redhawks are 3-0 on their home court. Seattle U is second in the WAC shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Brandton Chatfield shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
FOX Sports
Wisconsin hosts Wake Forest following Monsanto's 20-point performance
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Wisconsin Badgers after Damari Monsanto scored 20 points in Wake Forest's 97-70 victory against the Hampton Pirates. The Badgers are 2-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
FOX Sports
More support, confidence has altered Tua Tagovailoa's career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s career-altering turnaround can be traced in part to a confidence-inducing moment with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Before the season, McDaniel compiled a highlight reel of about 700 of Tagovailoa’s best plays in an attempt to boost his young quarterback’s self-assurance. That detail was first reported on the CBS broadcast of Miami’s 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Canucks bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Washington Capitals as winners of three consecutive games. Vancouver has a 3-4-1 record in home games and a 5-9-3 record overall. The Canucks have a -11...
Marner extends point streak to 17 games, Leafs top Wings 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the T oronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night. “It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in this game by yourself,” said Marner, who scored in the opening minute of the second. Marner’s 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk. Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight — all on the road — and earned a point in nine consecutive games.
Wedgewood, Robertson lead Stars to 4-1 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night. Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas,...
Naples 4-star RB headed to NC State, 3-star CB decommits from Cincy
NAPLES, FLORIDA – One of the biggest stars from Naples High School's loaded high school football team has found his college home, while another star is looking for a new one. Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced on Monday that he will play for North Carolina State next season. Raphael ...
FOX Sports
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league's stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL's best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns inside...
Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also...
