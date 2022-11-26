Read full article on original website
Ronnie Frank Meyer
Ronnie Frank Meyer, 83 years old, went to be with his Lord on November 27, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. Ronnie was born September 7, 1939, in Fowler, Kansas to Clifford and Wilma (Eccleston) Meyer. He and Patsy Sue (Aaron) Ratliff were united in marriage on October...
Smash-and-grab car burglaries increase in Garden City
The Garden City Police Department is warning the community of an increase in smash-and-grab car burglaries.
LACF presents at APAH National Conference
It’s not often that a small community coalition has the opportunity to present at a national conference but the Liberal Area Coalition for Families was highlighted in a presentation at the American Public Health Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo in November in Boston. Sarah Foreman, LACF Executive Director,...
Brenda Faye Smith
Brenda Faye Smith, 70, of Tyrone Oklahoma, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Brenda was born on March 3, 1952 to Fred and Grace Johnson in Pomona California. She was one of 7 siblings: Linda, Susan, Mary, Debra, Michael, and Gary. Brenda married...
FREE: king size head and foot board, twin beds
FREE: king size head and foot board, twin beds. Pick up at 420 E. Cedar in Liberal.
Harper County Undersheriff's Identity Confirmed In Deadly Suspect Shooting
A Harper County deputy's identity has been released after a deadly suspect shooting Thursday. The deputy, undersheriff Travis Painter, is expected to recover after a suspect opened fire at a Buffalo intersection. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Painter and other deputies fired back at the suspect near...
Lady Saints Shock Dodge City with 4th Quarter Rally
After trailing by 21 in the second half, the Seward Lady Saints out scored the #22 Dodge City Lady Conqs 28-14 in the fourth quarter for a 76-75. The game’s final minutes left the Green House in a frenzy. Tiana Winn sank a free throw with .3 left to give Seward their first lead of the night.
Man injured after shooting in Garden City
Police in Garden City say an argument led to the discharge of a weapon injuring a man. It happened Saturday when investigators said David Oliver was handling a gun following an argument with another man.
Redskin Wrestling Opens with Unprecedented Interest
Liberal High School wrestling is on the uptick headed into the 2022-23 season. Mike Fowler enters his second year as head coach coming off an opening season in which three Redskin boys and two girls finished in the top five at state. The boys open the season ranked #10 in class 6A. The numbers in the wrestling room on the west part of the LHS campus have been almost literally through the roof. The wrestling program began with about 100 kids and now has about 90 kids going into opening week. And with hard work and fundraising this summer, new back packs and uniforms will adorn the grapplers this winter.
Harbor Freight Tools to Open in Liberal
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices,. has announced that it will be opening a new store in Liberal, KS. The new store will be located at 1010 S Kansas Avenue and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Liberal area.
Liberal Memorial Library to host Holiday Celebration
On Thursday, December 8th beginning at 6 pm, the Liberal Memorial Library is having a holiday celebration! There will be cookies, musical performances, and a special visit from Santa. Bring the kids to listen to Santa tell stories and to take their pictures with Santa.
A Tale of Two Halves in SCCC Loss to Conqs
The Saints appeared to be in control of the game leading #22 Dodge City throughout the first half. But the visiting Dodge City Conquistadors dribbled circles around Seward in the second half to sink the Saints 90-81 Saturday afternoon and evening in the Green House. Seward led 46-38 at the half but the Conqs shot 65 percent in the second half out scoring the Saints 52-35.
