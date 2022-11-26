Read full article on original website
Bears face former Texas coach Shaka Smart at Marquette
Baylor coach Scott Drew will shake hands with a familiar name when the No. 6 Bears face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Shaka Smart was the Texas Longhorns’ head coach for six seasons before leaving for Marquette last year. He led the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 record with their season ending in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina.
Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament
Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
Bowl Game May Salvage Baylor Bears Season
Baylor's postseason game may not have the stakes of a playoff or New Years Six bowl, but it could well define their season.
Baylor Bowl Projections: Bears vs. ACC Foe?
The Baylor Bears are going bowling. But where's a realistic destination for them?
Michigan's finishing flourish fells Baylor in Gulf Coast final, 84-75
ESTERO, Fla. — In a game of runs, Michigan had the most important one — the last one. The 22nd-ranked Wolverines used an 11-0 closing run to upend the No. 21 Bears, 84-75, in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday night at Hertz Arena.
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought.
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday
Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
I ate at Chip and Joanna Gaines' restaurant, Magnolia Table, and thought it was worth the trip to Waco
An Insider reporter ate at Magnolia Table while visiting Waco, Texas, and was a fan of the biscuits, pastries, and farm eggs Benedict.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco-area news briefs: MCC singers to perform free holiday concert Thursday at FBC
McLennan Community College Singers perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave. Performer include choirs, soloists, handbells and piano duets. The concert is free. Workforce education program. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at...
Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (13) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau meeting; $1B in loans; Neighborly buy; Hearing aids in Puerto Rico
Parking spaces and hotel rooms will become scarce as hen’s teeth Dec. 2-4, when about 1,000 farmers and ranchers gather at the Waco Convention Center for the 89th annual meeting of the Texas Farm Bureau. Here’s wondering if we might see a few pickup trucks downtown that week.
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
