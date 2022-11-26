ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Bears face former Texas coach Shaka Smart at Marquette

Baylor coach Scott Drew will shake hands with a familiar name when the No. 6 Bears face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Shaka Smart was the Texas Longhorns’ head coach for six seasons before leaving for Marquette last year. He led the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 record with their season ending in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament

Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: MCC singers to perform free holiday concert Thursday at FBC

McLennan Community College Singers perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave. Performer include choirs, soloists, handbells and piano duets. The concert is free. Workforce education program. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation

The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway arboretum open as work starts on new Family Center

The buzz of construction equipment is not ready to leave the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive in Woodway just yet. As work wraps up on the Carleen Bright Arboretum, crews have broken ground across the street on a new Woodway Family Center building. Finishing touches remain for the arboretum, but the public is now welcome to explore the grounds overhauled after a behind-schedule sewer project cut a swath through the site.
WOODWAY, TX

