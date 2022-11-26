Read full article on original website
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?
Steph Curry got a technical foul during Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
Improved defense and Seth Curry offensive explosion propel Nets to win over Blazers
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was fired up prior to his team’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday. “Can I lace them up today! I’m ready to pick up full court!” Vaughn yelled on his way to Brooklyn’s locker room. The energy was a...
Kevin Durant on the Indiana Pacers: 'They play a good brand of basketball'
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers took down the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday and spoiled Kevin Durant's big night. The Nets superstar had 36 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter alone, to lead Brooklyn against Indiana. But the Pacers were undeterred. They scored 71 points in the second...
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
Dwight Howard is close to averaging a 30-point triple-double already in the Taiwanese league. And fans are loving what they're seeing from his performances.
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
