Indianapolis, IN

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS LA

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
FOX Sports

Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL

