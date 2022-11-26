ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MO

mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Marshak on supporting Pevely during recent officer involved shooting

(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.
PEVELY, MO
kfmo.com

Mueller Death Investigation Underway

(Farmington, MO) Farmington Police are investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County Resident, 54 year old Keith A. Mueller. His body was discovered last Tuesday, November 22nd, in the creek behind the Farmington VFW Clinic at 1580 West Columbia Street. According to a press release from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, a man found Mueller's body submerged while hunting for mushrooms. An Autopsy was performed last Wednesday, November 23rd. The results were not conclusive and the cause of death isn't known yet no trauma was discovered on the body. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained later. It's hoped those will assist in determining the exact cause of death. So far no foul play is suspected.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Thursday Washington County Accident

(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis woman, 45 year old Carrie A. Kent, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident involving an SUV in Washington County at 5:40 pm Thanksgiving Day. According to Highway Patrol reports Kent was driving north on Route E, at intersection of E and Highway 47, when she didn't stop at the stop sign. The SUV ran through the intersection, off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and began to slide. The front bumper struck a fence and the SUV hit a utility pole guide wire. IT began to roll over and finally crashed into a wood pile. Kent was wearing her seat belt during the crash. She was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance

A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
ARNOLD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”

Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building

Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash

FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two injured in car crash near Festus

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Route A east of Woodland Drive outside of Festus on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Randal Ripley of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 westbound on Old A and crossed the centerline, and struck a 2010 Mercury Milan driven by 57-year-old Linda Riggins of Festus. Both Riggins and a 12-year-old juvenile were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Riggins with moderate injuries, and the 12-year-old with minor injuries. The accident took place a little before 9 o’clock Friday night.
FESTUS, MO

