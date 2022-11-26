Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak on supporting Pevely during recent officer involved shooting
(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.
kfmo.com
Mueller Death Investigation Underway
(Farmington, MO) Farmington Police are investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County Resident, 54 year old Keith A. Mueller. His body was discovered last Tuesday, November 22nd, in the creek behind the Farmington VFW Clinic at 1580 West Columbia Street. According to a press release from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, a man found Mueller's body submerged while hunting for mushrooms. An Autopsy was performed last Wednesday, November 23rd. The results were not conclusive and the cause of death isn't known yet no trauma was discovered on the body. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained later. It's hoped those will assist in determining the exact cause of death. So far no foul play is suspected.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
Washington Missourian
WPD investigating threat made via voicemail regarding Washington High School
There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Washington High School on Monday, according to a message sent to families of students from the Washington School District. The Washington Police Department found a voicemail threat left to WHS over the weekend to be not credible and daily functions are...
kfmo.com
Thursday Washington County Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis woman, 45 year old Carrie A. Kent, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident involving an SUV in Washington County at 5:40 pm Thanksgiving Day. According to Highway Patrol reports Kent was driving north on Route E, at intersection of E and Highway 47, when she didn't stop at the stop sign. The SUV ran through the intersection, off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and began to slide. The front bumper struck a fence and the SUV hit a utility pole guide wire. IT began to roll over and finally crashed into a wood pile. Kent was wearing her seat belt during the crash. She was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance
A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”
Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
Washington Missourian
Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building
Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
mymoinfo.com
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in car crash near Festus
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Route A east of Woodland Drive outside of Festus on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Randal Ripley of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 westbound on Old A and crossed the centerline, and struck a 2010 Mercury Milan driven by 57-year-old Linda Riggins of Festus. Both Riggins and a 12-year-old juvenile were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Riggins with moderate injuries, and the 12-year-old with minor injuries. The accident took place a little before 9 o’clock Friday night.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
