(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis woman, 45 year old Carrie A. Kent, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident involving an SUV in Washington County at 5:40 pm Thanksgiving Day. According to Highway Patrol reports Kent was driving north on Route E, at intersection of E and Highway 47, when she didn't stop at the stop sign. The SUV ran through the intersection, off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and began to slide. The front bumper struck a fence and the SUV hit a utility pole guide wire. IT began to roll over and finally crashed into a wood pile. Kent was wearing her seat belt during the crash. She was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO