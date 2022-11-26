Read full article on original website
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 30
NHLN — Hershey at Leigh Valley. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at...
Florida State places 15 on All-ACC Honors List
The second-most in the ACC and most for the Seminoles since 2015.
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese’s 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3...
Naples 4-star RB headed to NC State, 3-star CB decommits from Cincy
NAPLES, FLORIDA – One of the biggest stars from Naples High School's loaded high school football team has found his college home, while another star is looking for a new one. Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced on Monday that he will play for North Carolina State next season. Raphael ...
New coach Freeze confident Auburn 'will like the end result'
In his introductory press conference at Auburn on Tuesday, new Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, 53, said he's looking forward to re-writing his career after taking the Liberty Flames to unprecedented heights the last four seasons.
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson’s 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points...
Trojan transformation: Lincoln Riley’s remarkable fix at USC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Lincoln Riley took over Southern California’s four-win football program one year ago this week, the coach stood on the top rim of the Coliseum and boldly declared his Trojans should be competing for championships right away. Riley chuckled Tuesday when he was reminded...
Patel and Albany (NY) host American
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the American Eagles after Sarju Patel scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 73-56 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. American ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Chris Gleaton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
Michigan State TE Daniel Barker entering NFL draft
Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker announced Tuesday that he is declaring for the NFL draft. Barker had 21 receptions
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league’s stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL’s best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns...
Monday’s Transactions, Writethru
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major...
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
