ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 30

NHLN — Hershey at Leigh Valley. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at...
LOUISIANA STATE
WTOP

Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese’s 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTOP

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTOP

Patel and Albany (NY) host American

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the American Eagles after Sarju Patel scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 73-56 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. American ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Chris Gleaton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
ALBANY, NY
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points

1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league’s stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL’s best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

Monday’s Transactions, Writethru

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major...
WTOP

Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy