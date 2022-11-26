ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Main-Begg Farmhouse

Not long ago, we did a story called Saviors of Goleta History. The Main-Begg Farmhouse project is a perfect example of what we were talking about. A group of forward-thinking locals are working to restore and preserve a beautiful example of an early Goleta farmhouse built in 1911. The Main-Begg...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Shed Fire in Romero Canyon Rd.

Montecito firefighters responded to a shed fire on Romero Canyon Friday evening. Crews arrived in the 800 block of Romero Canyon Road just after 6:00 p.m. and discovered a shed actively on fire. The flames spread to nearby vegetation burning approximately 1/8 of an acre. Crews quickly contained the fire...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Injured Hiker Helicoptered From Hot Springs Trail

TRAIL RESCUE: Montecito firefighters responded to 25-year-old female hiker in distress on the Hot Springs Trail Sat. at 3:10 p.m. [Saturday]. Medics determined she needed to be hoisted out via helicopter. SBC Fire Copter 4 hoisted the patient out & she was then transported via ambulance to hospital. Reported by...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Owl Boxes Installed in Select Parks

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department recently installed owl boxes in multiple parks ahead of owl nesting season. The chosen parks, Mission Historical Park, MacKenzie Park, and La Mesa Park, were selected based on their proximity to open areas for the birds to forage and hunt, and their distance from roads and potential for human disturbance. Each owl box has been mounted to a tree to mimic the birds' natural nesting environment and provide shade during the hottest part of the day.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

Classes canceled after fire damages Santa Paula High School gym

Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium. The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said. Fire crews from Ventura County, the...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

On Friday, 11/25/2022 at about 2042 hours, Santa Maria Police officers responded to the 700 blk of E. Meehan regarding a report that a male subject had been shot. Officers responded to the vicinity and located a lone male subject sitting in his vehicle and was unresponsive. Officers saw he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began CPR until relieved by SM Fire and AMR Medics. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KTLA

Storm to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California; mudslides possible

After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Wet Work Week Wind-Up For Ventura County

Ventura County could be headed towards a wet end to the work week. The forecast is for a storm to arrive sometime late Thursday and continue into Friday. Rainfall amounts would be modest, maybe 1-2 inches in the coast and valleys, with maybe twice that for the foothills and mountains.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Public Invited to Share Opinions on Cruise Ship Program

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO VOICE OPINIONS ABOUT THE CITY OF SANTA BARBARA'S CRUISE SHIP PROGRAM. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan Street and South College Drive Friday night, according to Santa Maria Police Department. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His identity is not being released at The post 21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Legacy of Research

Just before the pavement gave way to gravel, Marion Wittmann pulled over to take in the view across Sedgwick Reserve. From a wooden bench at the overlook, her gaze lifted from the valley floor and Figueroa Creek to the sandstone ridgelines climbing toward Zaca Peak deep in the Santa Barbara backcountry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy