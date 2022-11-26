Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 9100 block of Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 6:15 a.m. The post Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Community stunned over fire which destroys historic 1930's-era high school gym in Ventura County
There’s shock in a Ventura County community, after a weekend fire gutted a historic high school gym used by generations of people. The blaze was discovered just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Santa Paula High School’s Bryden Gymnasium. Flames were tearing through the 1930’s era building by the time the first firefighters reached the scene.
The Main-Begg Farmhouse
Not long ago, we did a story called Saviors of Goleta History. The Main-Begg Farmhouse project is a perfect example of what we were talking about. A group of forward-thinking locals are working to restore and preserve a beautiful example of an early Goleta farmhouse built in 1911. The Main-Begg...
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman found dead on Santa Maria sidewalk
Santa Maria police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman found in the city early Monday morning.
Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd
A two-car collision on North Patterson Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road blocked traffic at 2:32 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch. The post Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Shed Fire in Romero Canyon Rd.
Montecito firefighters responded to a shed fire on Romero Canyon Friday evening. Crews arrived in the 800 block of Romero Canyon Road just after 6:00 p.m. and discovered a shed actively on fire. The flames spread to nearby vegetation burning approximately 1/8 of an acre. Crews quickly contained the fire...
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
Road closures planned for local Christmas holiday parades
The public will encounter road closures for the City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade and for the 46th annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade.
Injured Hiker Helicoptered From Hot Springs Trail
TRAIL RESCUE: Montecito firefighters responded to 25-year-old female hiker in distress on the Hot Springs Trail Sat. at 3:10 p.m. [Saturday]. Medics determined she needed to be hoisted out via helicopter. SBC Fire Copter 4 hoisted the patient out & she was then transported via ambulance to hospital. Reported by...
Owl Boxes Installed in Select Parks
The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department recently installed owl boxes in multiple parks ahead of owl nesting season. The chosen parks, Mission Historical Park, MacKenzie Park, and La Mesa Park, were selected based on their proximity to open areas for the birds to forage and hunt, and their distance from roads and potential for human disturbance. Each owl box has been mounted to a tree to mimic the birds' natural nesting environment and provide shade during the hottest part of the day.
Classes canceled after fire damages Santa Paula High School gym
Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium. The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said. Fire crews from Ventura County, the...
What’s the longest traffic light in SLO? This spot made motorists wait in 1980s
What’s the longest you’ve had to wait at a stoplight in San Luis Obispo?
Santa Maria Police Investigate Fatal Shooting
On Friday, 11/25/2022 at about 2042 hours, Santa Maria Police officers responded to the 700 blk of E. Meehan regarding a report that a male subject had been shot. Officers responded to the vicinity and located a lone male subject sitting in his vehicle and was unresponsive. Officers saw he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began CPR until relieved by SM Fire and AMR Medics. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Storm to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California; mudslides possible
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
Wet Work Week Wind-Up For Ventura County
Ventura County could be headed towards a wet end to the work week. The forecast is for a storm to arrive sometime late Thursday and continue into Friday. Rainfall amounts would be modest, maybe 1-2 inches in the coast and valleys, with maybe twice that for the foothills and mountains.
Public Invited to Share Opinions on Cruise Ship Program
THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO VOICE OPINIONS ABOUT THE CITY OF SANTA BARBARA'S CRUISE SHIP PROGRAM. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan Street and South College Drive Friday night, according to Santa Maria Police Department. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His identity is not being released at The post 21-year-old Santa Maria man dies from multiple gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A Legacy of Research
Just before the pavement gave way to gravel, Marion Wittmann pulled over to take in the view across Sedgwick Reserve. From a wooden bench at the overlook, her gaze lifted from the valley floor and Figueroa Creek to the sandstone ridgelines climbing toward Zaca Peak deep in the Santa Barbara backcountry.
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
