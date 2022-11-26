On Friday, 11/25/2022 at about 2042 hours, Santa Maria Police officers responded to the 700 blk of E. Meehan regarding a report that a male subject had been shot. Officers responded to the vicinity and located a lone male subject sitting in his vehicle and was unresponsive. Officers saw he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began CPR until relieved by SM Fire and AMR Medics. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO