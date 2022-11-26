ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State rallies after slow start, tops Lafayette 70-57

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 18 points, Seth Lundy scored 15 and Penn State cruised to a 70-57 victory over Lafayette on Friday night.

Pickett sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor with eight assists and six rebounds for Penn State (6-1). Lundy hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and two blocks. Camren Wynter sank three shots from beyond the arc and scored 11.

Leo O’Boyle was the lone Leopard to score in double figures with 19. He made 6 of 9 shots from the floor, while his teammates sank 12 of 49. O’Boyle made 4 of 5 from distance while the rest of the Leopards made 5 of 23.

O’Boyle sank a 3-pointer to give Lafayette a 19-12 lead with 12:13 remaining in the first half. From there, Pickett scored 12 of his 14 first-half points and Lundy scored all 10 of his to send Penn State (6-1) into halftime with a 42-32 lead.

Andrew Funk buried a 3-pointer, Kebba Njie had a three-point play and Wynter hit a 3 to spark a 15-2 run to open the second half and Penn State led 57-34 with 14:25 left in the game. Lafeyette (1-6) ended the run when T.J. Berger buried two straight 3-pointers.

The Nittany Lions took their biggest lead 66-40 on a 3-pointer by Lundy with 7:34 remaining.

Penn State leads the series with Lafayette 13-4. The Leopards are in their first season under Mike Jordan.

Penn State quarterback Veilleux hitting portal

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, posting a thank you to the school in a social media post Tuesday. Veilleux found himself as a third-string quarterback on Penn State’s roster this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. In two season in Happy Valley, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Reflecting on Penn State’s 10-2 season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s 35-16 win over Michigan State secures the all-valuable tenth win of the season. Following the blowout at Michigan, some speculated that the Nittany Lions would fold in the face of adversity. But, the Nittany Lions did the exact opposite, as they finished the season with four-straight wins. In […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Olu Fashanu to return to Penn State next season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced on Twitter that he will return to Penn State next season. Fashanu has been viewed by many analysts as a potential top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Fashanu, only 19 years old is in his first full season as a starter and has spent this […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan St

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and No. 11 Penn State’s defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
