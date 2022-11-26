ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Festival of Trees kicked off at the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Friday

By Amy Kawata
BALTIMORE -- Holiday magic is filling the air at the Timonium Fairground's Cow Palace.

That's because the Festival of Trees is back in town.

The three-day holiday celebration kicked off at the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Friday.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go toward assisting the patients, students, and programs at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGrVy_0jNzVIxF00
Where's Marty? Checking out the WJZ creations at the Festival of Trees 02:46

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.

It consists of 500 wreaths, gingerbread houses, and tree after tree.

This is the first year following the COVID-19 pandemic that people have been allowed to attend the Festival of Trees at the fairgrounds, which is the Kennedy Krieger Institute's largest fundraising event of the year.

And it is the 33rd year in a row that the event has been held in Maryland.

"For the past 33 years, we've raised over 25 million dollars . . . and we're hoping to keep on raising that number," Michele Mueller, the director of special events at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. said.

Mueller says the fundraiser hits close to home because her 5-year-old son, Tripp, is a patient at the institute.

Tripp has been receiving help from the institute for a mild form of cerebral palsy over the past two years.

"It's my family who's now really benefiting from this, and until you need those services, you don't know how necessary it is for some place like Kennedy Kreiger to be right in your backyard," Mueller said.

Festival-goers can enjoy rides, shopping, games, and entertainment while knowing that they are supporting a good cause.

"It's kind of beautiful around here... seeing all the cool decorations and especially the fundraiser," Donovan Driscolls said.

For some people, attending the festival is a family tradition.

"I've been bringing my grandkids here since my oldest granddaughter was about 4," Sandy Byrd said.

The Festival of Trees will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

