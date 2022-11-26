ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Train collides with car stopped on tracks in Clark County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a train and car near Springfield Saturday night. Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike at about 6:30 p.m. Troopers couldn't say why the car got stopped on the train tracks, but no occupants were inside the vehicle.
Governor DeWine places wager on OSU vs Michigan game

OHIO (WKEF) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made a bet with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the upcoming football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Governor DeWine has previously bet assortments of Ohio-made sweets ahead of "The Game", as it's commonly referred, and this...
Buckeyes reflect on second straight loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from Ohio State coaches and players following the Buckeyes' 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday. The game saw Ohio State take the momentum in the first half, only for the Wolverines to pull away in the second half for a second straight win over the Buckeyes; it was Michigan's first win in Columbus since 2000.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
Springfield returning to state championship game

PIQUA, OHIO & LONDON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Springfield is headed back to the Division I state championship game after rallying to win 28-24 against Moeller in a semifinal contest. The Wildcats will face St. Edward in a rematch of last year's state championship game, with this year's meeting scheduled for...
