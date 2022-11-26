Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Train collides with car stopped on tracks in Clark County
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a train and car near Springfield Saturday night. Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike at about 6:30 p.m. Troopers couldn't say why the car got stopped on the train tracks, but no occupants were inside the vehicle.
dayton247now.com
Governor DeWine places wager on OSU vs Michigan game
OHIO (WKEF) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made a bet with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the upcoming football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Governor DeWine has previously bet assortments of Ohio-made sweets ahead of "The Game", as it's commonly referred, and this...
dayton247now.com
Buckeyes reflect on second straight loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from Ohio State coaches and players following the Buckeyes' 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday. The game saw Ohio State take the momentum in the first half, only for the Wolverines to pull away in the second half for a second straight win over the Buckeyes; it was Michigan's first win in Columbus since 2000.
dayton247now.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
dayton247now.com
Springfield returning to state championship game
PIQUA, OHIO & LONDON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Springfield is headed back to the Division I state championship game after rallying to win 28-24 against Moeller in a semifinal contest. The Wildcats will face St. Edward in a rematch of last year's state championship game, with this year's meeting scheduled for...
