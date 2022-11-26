Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
mgoblue
Michigan Hands No. 9 Harvard First Loss of Season in Series Finale
» Erik Portillo made 39 saves to earn his ninth win of the season. » With an assist, Adam Fantilli has recorded points in 13 of his 14 games as a Wolverine. » Mackie Samoskevich expanded his team lead in goals with his 12th marker of the year.
mgoblue
Visual Recap: #3 U-M 45, #2 OSU 23
U-M earned its 60th win against Ohio State (60-52-6) and evened up the all-time series in Columbus (28-28-2) with the victory. Michigan won back-to-back games in the series for the first time since 1999-2000. Michigan's first points of the day came from a 49-yard field goal by kicker Jake Moody....
mgoblue
Michigan Monday: Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
#2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) • Michigan is 12-0 for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • U-M has won more games (24) over the last two seasons than any two-year stretch in school history. • The Wolverines have a 45-14...
mgoblue
Wolverines End Game on 20-5 Run, Win Gulf Coast Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. -- Down six with 4:39 remaining to No. 21-ranked Baylor, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team ended the game on a 20-5 run en route to an 84-75 win over the Bears to win the Gulf Coast Showcase championship Sunday evening (Nov. 27) at Hertz Arena.
mgoblue
Morris, Moody, Smith Lead All-Big Ten Defensive, Special Teams Honorees
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team had 13 student-athletes named to the All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Teams ballots, the conference announced on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Defensive lineman Mike Morris was named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, and for the second year in a row, kicker Jake Moody won the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year award. Moody, Morris, and defensive lineman Mazi Smith were first-team picks on both the coaches and media ballots.
mgoblue
Lau Closes Legendary U-M Career, Set to Turn Professional
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's golf graduate student Ashley Lau announced today (Monday, Nov. 28), she will forgo the remainder of her collegiate career and turn professional as she continues her quest to qualify for the LPGA Tour. "This was honestly such a tough decision," said Lau....
mgoblue
Wolverines Rally for Win Over South Florida in Gulf Coast Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. -- Down five with 5:56 remaining, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team got three straight triples from Maddie Nolan, the last at the 2:10 mark to put U-M ahead for good, to rally for a 63-58 win over South Florida in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday evening (Nov. 26) at Hertz Arena.
mgoblue
Corum, Moody, Oluwatimi Land Finalist Bids for Major Awards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Three players from the No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team have been recognized by major awards to be distributed at the College Football Awards Show presented by Home Depot, it was announced by ESPN on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Running back Blake Corum (Doak Walker Award), kicker Jake Moody (Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award), and center Olusegun Oluwatimi (Outland Trophy) have each been named finalists for honors given to the best college football players in the nation at their respective positions.
Framingham State Loses in 2nd Annual Black Collegiate Coaches Classic
BOSTON – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 77-39 by Tufts University Saturday evening in one game of the Second Annual Black Collegiate Coaches Classic hosted by UMass Boston. The Black Collegiate Coaches Classic was established to showcase black head coaches in the Division III...
goholycross.com
7 from football earn All-New England honors
Seven members of the Holy Cross football team earned 2022 All-New England honors from the New England Football Writers. The undefeated Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) had the most selections of any New England program. Senior defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov, senior defensive back Devin Haskins, senior defensive back John Smith, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka, junior wide receiver Jalen Coker, senior offensive lineman Nick Olsofka and senior placekicker Derek Ng were all named to the All-New England team.
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
NECN
More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office
More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
hot969boston.com
2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Where Boston Ranks and Which New England City is DEAD LAST
If you’re single, you know how hard dating in Boston is. One of the toughest parts of dating as of late is the economy. Many people don’t have the money that they had a year even two years ago. Wallet Hub has put together a list of the best and worst cities to date in 2022. They even went so far as to break down the average cost of a date which is over $90. They broke down several factors when choosing the rankings of the cities on the list. They took into consideration how much of the population is single and the available online dating opportunities. They also took into account the average price for a two person meal. Overall, Boston fares toward the front of the list (best cities) however it did NOT score very well. It’s ranked at #40. They got a total score of 54.76. The reason it scored as low as it did is that Boston came in second to last for economics. There is one New England city that scored DEAD LAST on this list. We will show you and then count down the top 7 best AND worst places for singles in the U.S. below. If you want to see the whole study, you can visit the study on Wallet Hub HERE. Happy dating!
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
Play Ping Pong, Drink, and Dine at the Newest Cool Venue in Boston
Yes, ping pong in a super hip bar and restaurant is a thing now. Just ask the cool kids, and by cool kids, I mean anyone and everyone that loves to socialize and have fun at a ping pong bar. It's a place meant for everyone to interact and be social.
Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals
The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Mass & Cass area '80 percent, 90 percent better' than year ago
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over the...
