A front coupled with a mid area of low pressure in the jetstream will move across the area today through tomorrow. It will bring widespread precipitation with strong winds by tomorrow and cooler air. Wet heavy snow moves into the western counties during the morning and continues there tonight. In the central counties, it will initially be a mixture during the morning before it transitions to rain this afternoon through the early night. For eastern counties plan on rain during the afternoon and night. The eastern half of the U.P. will be warmer with temperatures in the 40s, which is why we’ll have rain in those areas. Once the front passes lake effect snow will take over along the west and northwest wind belts. Plus, winds become stronger with gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.

14 HOURS AGO