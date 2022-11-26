Read full article on original website
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
How to get credit added to your Spectrum bill for an outage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum was experiencing an outage of TV, internet, and voice service in parts of Upper Michigan on Tuesday. If you are an affected customer, it is possible to get credit added to your bill for the time of the service outage. You need to contact Spectrum...
‘Buddy Benches’ to bring new buds together at UP schools
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in Marquette County are set to have friendlier playgrounds. 14 Buddy Benches were donated by Select Realty for area schools. The benches will go to schools in Gwinn, Big Bay and others in Marquette County. The Buddy Benches encourage kindness, compassion and the cultivation...
Michigan gas price averages decrease 17 cents during the Thanksgiving holiday week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state of Michigan have fallen for the third consecutive week. According to AAA of Michigan, prices have fallen 17 cents since last week. However, despite the decrease, Michigan still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower at $3.56 per gallon.
MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE). According to a press release from...
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
Houghton’s Trinity Episcopal Church food pantry highlighted on Canathon Day
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The food pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church is open twice a month. It is maintained through grants, food and monetary donations, and spending from the church. According to Parish Steward John Austin, the pantry was started four years ago to combat food insecurity. “Anybody is welcome,”...
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency approves KBIC nonprofit
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mashkiki, a nonprofit corporation founded by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), has been approved by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency. The approval means that KBIC-created entities will be the majority stakeholders of Frostbite Management, Inc., the company that owns and controls current KBIC cannabis businesses.
WUPPDR awarded $500,00 MSHDA grant for housing energy-efficiency projects
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) is offering applications for energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades. It is doing this using a $500,000 grant awarded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). “We are covering single-family homes, owner-occupied,” said WUPPDR Assistant Regional Planner...
Moderate to heavy snowfall into the closing days of November 2022
Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan. A Colorado-based system in phase with a Canadian Prairies system storms into the U.P. Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can exceed a foot in high terrain west through Wednesday. In addition, gale-force winds along with moderate to heavy fluffy snow can create whiteout and localized blizzard conditions near the Lake Superior.
November election unanimously certified by State Board of Canvassers in raucous meeting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers held an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to certify the November 8, 2022, General Election. The board, which is made up of two democrats and two republicans, unanimously voted to certify the elections in a nearly four-hour-long meeting that included the removal of one disruptive attendee.
Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday
Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan. Then early Tuesday, a Colorado-based system storms into the U.P., bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can approach a foot in high terrain west Tuesday morning through Wednesday.
Winter storm brings heavy snow to some counties
A front coupled with a mid area of low pressure in the jetstream will move across the area today through tomorrow. It will bring widespread precipitation with strong winds by tomorrow and cooler air. Wet heavy snow moves into the western counties during the morning and continues there tonight. In the central counties, it will initially be a mixture during the morning before it transitions to rain this afternoon through the early night. For eastern counties plan on rain during the afternoon and night. The eastern half of the U.P. will be warmer with temperatures in the 40s, which is why we’ll have rain in those areas. Once the front passes lake effect snow will take over along the west and northwest wind belts. Plus, winds become stronger with gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
Michigan State Police warn of increased internet crime during Cyber Monday
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyber Monday serves as a holiday for many across the nation who are looking to get the best deal on a gift. The Michigan State Police says it sees an increase in internet-related crime during the week of Cyber Monday. Something as simple as clicking an unsecured link can mean your identity or card information is in the hands of a criminal.
Marquette County Child Care Coalition announces pilot program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Child Care Coalition is teaming up with the Community Foundation of Marquette County to address the need for child care in the community. The organizations are bringing a child care business lab pilot program to the area. Marquette-Alger RESA, Great Start to Quality...
Little Brothers hopes for hefty TV6 Canathon turnout in Copper Country
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with the non-profit Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) U.P Chapter in Hancock say they are hoping for a good turnout from this year’s TV6 Canathon. Food donated to LBFE goes towards the organization’s food pantry, which fills non-perishable food bags that are...
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest. Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
